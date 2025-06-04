HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maruti lines up Rs 925 cr to ramp up solar capacity

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
June 04, 2025 14:01 IST

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it plans to invest over Rs 925 crore to expand its captive solar capacity to 319 MWp by FY2030-31.

Solar panels

Image used for representation purpose only. Photograph: Sunil Kataria/Reuters

The car market leader announced the expansion of its solar capacity by 30MWp with two new projects.

The company commissioned a 20MWp solar power project at its new facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, and added another 10MWp solar capacity to its Manesar facility.

 

With these additions, the company's solar capacity across its locations has enhanced from 49MWp to 79MWp in the last one year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

"Aligned with our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation's Environment Vision 2050 and the Government of India's focus on renewable energy, we are systematically enhancing the use of renewable energy in our operations," MSI MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi stated.

By FY2030- 31, Maruti Suzuki plans to reach 319MWp of solar capacity, backed by an investment of over Rs 925 crore, he added.

Through sustained efforts, the share of renewable sources of energy in the company's total electricity consumption is expected to reach nearly 85 per cent by FY2030- 31, Takeuchi said.

"As we scale up production to four million units, we are committed to matching that growth with equally ambitious sustainable energy practices," he added.

The auto major said it is also increasing the share of green power sourced from state electricity boards for its consumption.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
