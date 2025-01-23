HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Tribunal stays CCI ban on WhatsApp-Meta data sharing

Tribunal stays CCI ban on WhatsApp-Meta data sharing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 23, 2025 23:01 IST

x

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday stayed the five-year ban imposed by competition watchdog CCI on data-sharing practices between WhatsApp and Meta for advertising purposes, offering a breather to the tech giant.

Meta

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Meta welcomed the "NCLAT's decision to grant a partial stay on the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) order" and said it will evaluate next steps.

 

"While we will evaluate next steps, our focus remains on finding a path forward that supports millions of businesses that depend on our platform for growth and innovation as well as providing high-quality experiences that people expect from WhatsApp," a Meta spokesperson said.

In November, the CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore on social media major Meta for unfair business ways with respect to the WhatsApp privacy policy update done in 2021.

Meta Platforms and WhatsApp had challenged this order before the NCLAT, which is an appellate authority over the orders passed by the CCI.

In its 156-page order, the CCI had on November 18, 2024, directed Meta to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices.

According to that CCI order, Meta and WhatsApp have also been asked to implement certain behavioural remedies within a defined timeline to address the anti-competition issues.

The regulator called for implementing various remedial measures, including barring WhatsApp from sharing data collected on its platform with other Meta companies or Meta company products for advertising purposes for five years.

Among other directions, CCI had said that sharing of user data collected on WhatsApp with other Meta companies or Meta company products for purposes other than for providing WhatsApp services shall not be made a condition for users to access WhatsApp services in India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Trump's Latest Comment Gives IT Cos Hope
Trump's Latest Comment Gives IT Cos Hope
Will Trump 2.0 See More US Oil To India?
Will Trump 2.0 See More US Oil To India?
'Avoid Panic Selling. Nifty To Hit 29,263'
'Avoid Panic Selling. Nifty To Hit 29,263'
Govt May Save Over Rs 70K Cr In FY25
Govt May Save Over Rs 70K Cr In FY25
Startups@9: 500 To 159,000...
Startups@9: 500 To 159,000...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 2

Heard Of These 7 Wacky, Fascinating Micronations?

webstory image 3

Do You Know The Food Items Attracting 18% GST?

VIDEOS

Team India, England arrive in Chennai ahead of second T20I1:27

Team India, England arrive in Chennai ahead of second T20I

Bhagyashree cheers for Maha Kumbh Mela's grand success in Prayagraj4:16

Bhagyashree cheers for Maha Kumbh Mela's grand success in...

Civic body starts razing unauthorised structures in Nalasopara1:16

Civic body starts razing unauthorised structures in...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD