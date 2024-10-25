News
Tracking air: As Delhi AQI worsens, experts call for long-term solutions

Tracking air: As Delhi AQI worsens, experts call for long-term solutions

By Nitin Kumar
October 25, 2024 16:07 IST
Air quality index (AQI) soared past 350 level in parts of Delhi on Thursday and experts cautioned that as weather turns colder it may breach the 400-mark ceiling and enter the ‘severe’ zone soon, notwithstanding the incidents of stubble burnings which have nosedived from 17,529 in 2020 to 4,262 this year.

Delhi

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Bursting of firecrackers too may contribute to this soaring pollution.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced the second stage of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures this week to check air pollution.

The Delhi government too has imposed a ban on firecrackers.

But the weather forecast predicts that the AQI could enter the ‘severe’ category by next week.

 

Smooth run so far

Delhi experienced relatively better air during the monsoon, with the daily average AQI for August staying at 72, a significant improvement from 116 in 2023, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

The AQI average for October has soared to 213, slightly better than 219 in the same month last year.

An AQI of 50 or below is considered ‘good,’ while ‘satisfactory’ falls between 51-100.

A ‘moderately polluted’ reading ranges from 101-200, ‘poor’ extends from 201-300, ‘very poor’ between 301-400, and anything above 400 is deemed ‘severe’.

Court intervenes to clear the air

The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Central government for rendering the Environmental Protection Act “toothless” through amendments, and said that it was not taking any penal action to curb pollution in Delhi caused by stubble burning.

The court said that the Centre has dropped punishment and replaced it with a penalty by amending Section 15.

On this, the Centre said that rules would be finalised within 10 days and the Act would be made “fully operational”.

“Within 10 days, Section 15 will be fully operationalised,” Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati said.

The apex court has asked the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to submit compliance reports after Diwali break.

Is stubble burning the only culprit: What experts think?

Pollution experts argue that the focus on stubble burning alone is not sufficient.

“The pace of stubble burning has declined, but the AQI hasn’t improved in the same proportion,” said Palak Balyan, Research lead, Climate Trends.

“It is evident that vehicular, construction, and industrial pollution along with the meteorological factors are playing a significant role in deteriorating the air quality,” Balyan added.

Experts believe that the combination of construction dust, vehicle emissions, and the use of firecrackers during Diwali will further degrade the air quality.

Sunil Dahiya, an independent environmental analyst, emphasised the importance of reducing pollution at its source.

“The air quality will not improve unless the emission load in the larger airshed is reduced at source.

"Regulatory authorities need to act not just reactively through GRAP but also systematically over the long term,” he said.

Dahiya added that a commitment to time-bound emission reduction targets is needed, with clear accountability for polluting sectors at city, district, state, and national levels.

As winter looms and meteorological conditions turn unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants, Delhi’s air quality is expected to further deteriorate.

Addressing the transportation sector, which contributes approximately 41 per cent of Delhi’s pollution, is critical.

"A phased, multi-year approach, similar to what was implemented in Beijing, with a focus on fully electrifying the transportation sector, will be necessary to eliminate tailpipe emissions,” said Vaibhav Pratap Singh, executive director of the Climate and Sustainability Initiative (CSI).

Nitin Kumar
