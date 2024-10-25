Reliance Has Filed 3,000 Plus Patents

Reliance has filed patents not only in India but also in the US, Canada, Europe, Estonia, South Korea, and South America.

The patents include narrowband Internet of Things, AI large language models, AI DeepLearning, Big Data, devices, and quantum AI in 6G.

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries. Photograph: Adnan Abid/Reuters

Reliance Industries has filed over 3,000 patents -- currently at a rate of 100 per week -- in cutting-edge technology areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), 6G, and 5G in India and a host of other countries, according to sources familiar with the developments.

In a massive push to secure intellectual property (IP) rights aligned with the government's push for Atmanirbhar Bharat and to develop innovative products and services at affordable prices, Reliance has filed patents not only in India but also in the US, Canada, Europe, Estonia, South Korea, and South America, among others.

The patents cover a wide array of fields, including narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT), AI large language models, AI DeepLearning, Big Data, devices, and quantum AI in 6G.

As of March 2023, Reliance Jio has been granted 331 patents; however, a spokesperson for the company declined to comment.

In the race for 6G technology, where countries vie to secure more patents to influence the establishment of standards, Reliance has filed over 200 patents.

Combined with its 5G efforts, the company holds more than 350 filed patents.

India is emerging as a strategic player in the 6G patent landscape.

A study conducted in April last year by the UK-based Uswitch positioned India among the top four globally, with a total of 265 6G patents, trailing behind China (4,604 patents), the US (2,229 patents), and South Korea (760 patents).

Having previously taken a backseat in 5G standards-setting, India aims to assert its leadership in 6G.

To meet its objectives, Reliance has partnered research institutes worldwide for collaborative research and development.

Jio's Estonia unit has collaborated with the University of Oulu in Finland to explore 6G in areas such as holographic beam forming, 3D connected intelligence in cybersecurity, and microelectronics.

Jio has also formed research alliances with several Indian Institutes of Technology, and talks are on with Mumbai and Delhi, while work with Ropar has already started.

The company is actively working on its own 6G core and participating in its standardisation, following the development of its own 5G radio network, core, and software.

A source familiar with Reliance's activities pointed out that it takes eight to nine months in India to receive patent approval after filing.

Once approved, the company files for patents in other countries as well.

Reliance's big push to build its IP is also evident in other areas of its business.

In 2023-2024, the company filed over 2,555 patents primarily focused on bioenergy innovations, solar energy, and high-value chemicals.

At its latest annual general meeting, Reliance announced it had invested Rs 11,000 crore (Rs 110 billion) in R&D over the past four years, resulting in numerous patents.

Jio's approach to testing its technology has been straightforward.

For instance, it has developed its own 5G stack, including the 5G core, which now powers its 5G network.

After solidifying its position domestically, Jio plans to offer its technology to global markets.

Similarly, Jio is rolling out its suite of AI tools and platforms, branded as Jio Brain, initially within its operations before extending its reach to other enterprises.

