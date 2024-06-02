News
Tolls across highways hiked by 5%

Source: PTI
June 02, 2024 20:08 IST
Motorists using expressways will have to shell out more from Monday as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to hike tolls across the country by an average of 5 per cent.

Toll plaza

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The annual revision of highway user fee, which is expected to be in the range of average 5 per cent, was earlier to come into effect on April 1. But the hike was deferred due to the Lok Sabha elections.

 

"The new user fee will come into effect from 3.6.2024," a senior NHAI official said on Sunday.

The change in toll fee is part of an annual exercise to revise the rates that are linked to the changes in the wholesale price index (CPI)-based inflation.

There are around 855 user fee plazas on the national highway network on which user fee is levied as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

Out of these, around 675 are public-funded fee plazas and 180 are operated by concessionaires.

Source: PTI
 
'Market Assumes Modi's Easy Re-Election'

'Market Assumes Modi's Easy Re-Election'

'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'

'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'

