TN govt powers Foxconn residence for 18K women

TN govt powers Foxconn residence for 18K women

By Shine Jacob
August 16, 2024 10:48 IST
The Tamil Nadu government is set to unveil a housing initiative for 18,720 women employed by Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn, a key supplier to iPhone-maker Apple, this Saturday.

Foxconn

Photograph: Quinn Glabicki/Reuters

The project, located at Vallam Vadagal near Chennai, marks the first time an Indian state government has constructed a hostel of this scale for a private firm — a model that’s been successful in China and Vietnam.

But that’s not all — the Tamil Nadu government will also operate and maintain this 20-acre housing complex for Foxconn workers.

 

Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the complex, with the chairman of Foxconn, Young Liu, in attendance.

Liu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed the firm’s India investment plans.

"...We also had excellent discussions on their investment plans in India in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh," Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

The Foxconn unit in Sriperumbudur, according to sources, currently employs around 40,000 people, with 80 per cent of them coming from outside the city and Chennai (40 km from Sriperumbudur).

This development comes hot on the heels of reports suggesting Apple’s broader plans to establish residential accommodations for 78,000 individuals, with Tamil Nadu taking the lion’s share — 58,000 units.

Another similar facility for 18,000 workers is already in the pipeline at Sriperumbudur, which Foxconn itself will manage.

“This achievement showcases our innovative policy-making, our willingness to collaborate with the private sector, and our ability to unite various stakeholders — from the Union government to state governments and private entities — in executing large-scale projects with efficiency,” said Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa.

The minister stressed that this project underscores Tamil Nadu’s commitment to sustainability and its concerted g efforts to increase women’s participation in the workforce by providing safe, secure, and hygienic housing.

The success of the Foxconn model has already attracted interest from other global players.

Taiwanese tech giant Adata Technology has approached the Tamil Nadu government with a request to develop a similar facility for 2,000 workers.

The current project, with a total cost of Rs 706.5 crore has been financed through a mix of loans — with Rs 490 crore coming from the State Bank of India — and contributions, including Rs 37.44 crore from the central government’s affordable housing scheme.

The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) will manage the Vallam Vadagal facility.

“SIPCOT aims to offer a safe, comfortable, and peaceful environment for industrial workers.

"By situating housing closer to the workplace, we hope to boost productivity while giving employees more personal time after work,” said its managing director, K Senthil Raj.

The sprawling hostel complex features 13 blocks, each towering 10 stories high. With 24 rooms per floor, each room will house six employees.

Five acres have been allocated for open space.

Essential amenities are all accounted for — potable water, stormwater drainage, solid waste management, rainwater harvesting, and solar energy use.

Plus, security is a top priority, with 1,170 CCTV cameras already installed.

Foxconn will take charge of kitchen operations, with a dining area designed to seat 4,000 people at once.

The project also includes spaces for recreational and outdoor activities, as well as a commercial area with a shopping complex and supermarket.

In a bid to expand this industrial housing concept, SIPCOT has even established a special purpose vehicle — Tamil Nadu Industrial Housing Private Limited (TNIHPL) — in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation (TNIFMC).

This initiative is geared towards delivering affordable, sustainable housing solutions for Tamil Nadu’s industrial workforce.

Shine Jacob
