The Vibrant Gujarat Quiz!

Q1 Which of these statements did Mukesh Ambani make at at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit? A. 'Our beloved leader who has emerged as the greatest global leader of our times. And he is Shri Narendrabhai Modi, the most successful Prime Minister in India's history.' B. 'When foreigners think of New India, they think of New Gujarat. How did this transformation happen? Because of one leader. Most respected Shri Narendrabhai Modiji.' C. Both. C.

'You (Modi) have laid a solid foundation for 'Vikasit Bharat' -- India as a fully developed nation in Amrit Kaal. No power on earth can stop India from becoming a $35 trillion economy by 2047. Gujarat alone will become a $3 trillion economy,' Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani told the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, January 10, 2024.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Q2 How many Tata companies are at present in Gujarat? A. 21 companies, employing 50,000 people. B. 23 companies, employing 50,000 people. C. 25 companies, employing 50,000 people. A.

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran told the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 that the group has been closely linked to the state because of its founder Jamshetji Tata's hometown being Navsari.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Q3 Over the next five years, the Adani group will invest ...... in Gujarat. Fill in the blanks.? A. Rs 1 lakh crore. B. Rs 3 lakh crore. C. Rs 2 lakh crore. C. Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani told the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit that most of this will be invested in setting up the world's largest clean energy project that will be visible even from space.

In Gujarat's Rann of Kutch desert, it is building the world's largest green energy park, covering 725 square kilometres. It will produce 30 gigawatt of electricity from solar energy as well as set up an integrated renewable energy manufacturing ecosystem for solar and wind.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Q4 Where in Gujarat is ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India building the world's largest single location integrated steel plant? A. Mundra. B. Hazira. C. Bhuj. B.

ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal told the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit that the plant would have a capacity of producing 24 million tonnes of crude steel, and should be ready by 2029.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Q5 He is the wealthiest Indian in the UAE. His name? A. Hasan Ali. B. Mohammad Ali. C. Yusuff Ali. C.

That's Lulu Group Chairman Yusuff Ali at the UAE-India Business summit.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Q6 His company's investment in Gujarat was the big ticket deal announced during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Washington, DC in June 2023. What is the company's name? A. Micron Technology. B. Nvidia. C. Juniper. A.

Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra addresses the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

As we noted in September, 'The first leg of Micron's semiconductor play in Sanand is crucial for the company to sprint towards India's goal of joining the chip race.'

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Q7 Maruti will invest Rs ....... crores in a second car plant in Gujarat. Fill in the blanks please. A. 30,000 crores. B. 35,000 crores. C. 40,000 crores. B.

Suzuki Motors President Toshihiro Suzuki, seen here addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, said, 'We will invest Rs 35,000 crore for the construction of a second car plant in Gujarat which would produce another one million units per year. As a result, the annual production capacity in Gujarat will be two million units -- 1 million units at Suzuki Motor Gujarat and one million units at the second new plant.'

Photograph: ANI Photo