News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » India to be a $30 trillion economy by 2047: Sitharaman

India to be a $30 trillion economy by 2047: Sitharaman

Source: PTI
January 10, 2024 16:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India will become the third largest economy by 2027-28, with a GDP of over $5 trillion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Photograph: ANI Photo

Even going by conservative estimates, the size of the Indian economy will be $30 trillion by 2047, she noted.

"It is possible that we will be the third largest economy by 2027-28, and our GDP will cross $5 trillion by that time. By 2047, it is a conservative estimate that we will reach at least $30 trillion in terms of economy," Sitharaman said at the Vibrant Gujarat summit.

 

India, with a GDP of roughly $3.4 trillion, is currently the fifth largest economy in the world, after the US, China, Japan and Germany.

Indian economy is projected to grow by 7.3 per cent in the current fiscal, higher than 7.2 per cent in 2022-23.

Sitharaman said India has received $919 billion in foreign direct investment in 23 years till 2023.

Of this, 65 per cent, or $595 billion, came in the last 8-9 years of the Narendra Modi government.

Referring to financial inclusion, the minister said the number of people with bank accounts has increased from 15 crore in 2014 to 50 crore at present.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Don't shun midcaps, smallcaps...'
'Don't shun midcaps, smallcaps...'
Time To Be Cautious In Bull Market
Time To Be Cautious In Bull Market
Zudio Is Indian Retail's 2023 Blockbuster
Zudio Is Indian Retail's 2023 Blockbuster
'Maldives must make statement to repair India ties'
'Maldives must make statement to repair India ties'
Muizzu used anti-India narrative in polls: EU report
Muizzu used anti-India narrative in polls: EU report
Still driven at 36, Djokovic poised for Aus Open win
Still driven at 36, Djokovic poised for Aus Open win
No animosity with Harmanpreet: Alyssa Healy
No animosity with Harmanpreet: Alyssa Healy

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Govt Project Launches Hit All-Time Low

Govt Project Launches Hit All-Time Low

Revealed: Govt's AI Plans

Revealed: Govt's AI Plans

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances