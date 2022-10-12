News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Ministry proposes to decriminalise law on collection of statistics

Ministry proposes to decriminalise law on collection of statistics

By Shiva Rajora
October 12, 2022 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A government ministry has proposed decriminalising offences under the Collection of Statistics Act 2008 as part of the government’s efforts to rationalise legislations to promote the ease of doing business.

Statistics

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has invited public comments on its draft proposal by October 30.

The proposal to amend sections of the act will decriminalise offences like obstructing or deceiving statistics officers by doing away with the provision of simple imprisonment up to six months.

 

However, the MoSPI proposed to increase the fines for the offences to Rs 2000-Rs 20,000 for individuals and Rs 10,000-Rs 100,000 for companies.

The fines now are Rs 2,000 for individuals and Rs 10,000 for companies.

“A higher monetary penalty would be a more effective deterrent than imprisonment as it is more easily enforceable,” the proposal said.

For general, minor offences which are not mentioned in the act, MoSPI has also proposed to do away with imprisonment up to six months while increasing the penalty amount.

“As a residuary provision dealing with minor contraventions, the overreach of this provision may not be too severe.

"Therefore, imprisonment is not recommended. A higher penalty may be a sufficient deterrent against the offence(s) contemplated under this Section,” the proposal said.

The proposal was made after recent comments by commerce minister Piyush Goyal that the government may bring a decriminalisation law in the upcoming winter session of Parliament to reduce the compliance burden of businesses.

For offences like making false statements, impersonation of an employee, mutilation or defacement of information schedule and penalty for failure to carry out duties and functions by employees, MoSPI proposes to retain imprisonment up to six months along with a higher monetary penalty.

“Imprisonment has been retained, observing the fact that willful attempt for a wrongdoing could lead to major offences.

"Imprisonment has been retained only for willful destruction of instruments of public good,” the proposal said.

For neglect or refusal to supply particulars, the penalty has been increased to Rs 2,000 for individuals and Rs 10,000 for companies.

It is Rs 1,000 for individuals and Rs 5,000 for companies now.

“The penalty should be large enough that it has a deterrent effect on the person/company to effect compliance with the directions to furnish necessary information under the COS Act,” the proposal said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shiva Rajora
Source: source
 
Print this article
'India's gold demand may cross China's'
'India's gold demand may cross China's'
A peek into Sitharaman's next Budget
A peek into Sitharaman's next Budget
Update documents if Aadhaar number is over 10 yrs old
Update documents if Aadhaar number is over 10 yrs old
Delightful, BOLD Indian Streetwear Styles
Delightful, BOLD Indian Streetwear Styles
Update documents if Aadhaar number is over 10 yrs old
Update documents if Aadhaar number is over 10 yrs old
BJP's 'political vendetta' against Ganguly, says TMC
BJP's 'political vendetta' against Ganguly, says TMC
Now, Aamir Khan gets trolled for 'anti-Hindu' ad
Now, Aamir Khan gets trolled for 'anti-Hindu' ad

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

RBI Norms Don't Tackle Illegal Apps Menace

RBI Norms Don't Tackle Illegal Apps Menace

'Global Slowdown Would Be Positive For India'

'Global Slowdown Would Be Positive For India'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances