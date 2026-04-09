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Home  » Business » TCS Q4 net profit jumps 12.22 pc to Rs 13,718 cr

TCS Q4 net profit jumps 12.22 pc to Rs 13,718 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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April 09, 2026 16:32 IST

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India's largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has reported a significant 12.22 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit, reaching Rs 13,718 crore, demonstrating robust financial performance.

TCS

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points

  • TCS reported a 12.22 per cent increase in its March quarter net profit, reaching Rs 13,718 crore.
  • Revenue from operations for the reporting quarter jumped 9.64 per cent to Rs 70,698 crore.
  • For the full fiscal year 2025-26, TCS's profit after tax inched up 1.35 per cent to Rs 49,210 crore.
  • The company's scrip closed 1.09 per cent up on the BSE following the announcement.
 

Country's largest IT services company TCS on Thursday reported a 12.22 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit at Rs 13,718 crore.

Quarterly and Annual Performance Highlights

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 12,224 crore in the January-March period year ago, and Rs 10,657 crore in the preceding December quarter.

For the fiscal year 2025-26, its profit after tax inched up 1.35 per cent to Rs 49,210 crore, as against Rs 48,553 crore in FY25.

In the reporting quarter, its revenue from operations jumped 9.64 per cent to Rs 70,698 crore from the Rs 64,479 crore in the year-ago period, while the same for the full fiscal jumped 4.58 per cent to Rs 2.67 lakh crore.

Market Reaction

The company scrip closed 1.09 per cent up at Rs 2,587.75 a piece on the BSE on Thursday, as against a 1.20 per cent correction on the benchmark.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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