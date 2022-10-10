News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » TCS Q2 net up 8.4% to Rs 10,431 cr; revenue jumps 18 pc to Rs 54,309 cr

TCS Q2 net up 8.4% to Rs 10,431 cr; revenue jumps 18 pc to Rs 54,309 cr

Source: PTI
October 10, 2022 17:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The country's largest software services exporter TCS on Monday reported an annualised 8.4 per cent growth in net income at Rs 10,431 crore for the September quarter.

TCS

IMAGE: Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The Tata Group company said its total revenue from services grew at a much faster pace of 18 per cent to touch Rs 54,309 crore in the period under review.

 

The city-headquartered IT major had reported consolidated revenue of Rs 46,867 crore in the year-ago quarter from which it had earned Rs 9,624 crore net income.

However, its operating margin narrowed by 1.60 percentage points to 24 per cent.

The company added 9,840 employees on a net basis during the quarter to take its overall strength to 6.16 lakh, making it the largest segmental employer.

The TCS scrip closed 1.84 per cent up at Rs 3,121.20 apiece on the BSE as against a 0.34 percent correction in the benchmark Sensex.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Dharavi: Realty goldmine or citizen minefield?
Dharavi: Realty goldmine or citizen minefield?
Chips: Can India manage to become self-reliant?
Chips: Can India manage to become self-reliant?
E-com sector seen to create 500,000 jobs by Diwali
E-com sector seen to create 500,000 jobs by Diwali
Collegium reveals names of judges opposing CJI
Collegium reveals names of judges opposing CJI
Uddhav moves HC over EC freezing Sena name, symbol
Uddhav moves HC over EC freezing Sena name, symbol
Markets end in red; RIL, HDFC twins top drags
Markets end in red; RIL, HDFC twins top drags
Dharavi: Realty goldmine or citizen minefield?
Dharavi: Realty goldmine or citizen minefield?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

About 3K taxpayers' grievances may be resolved soon

About 3K taxpayers' grievances may be resolved soon

Unicorns feel funding winter chill

Unicorns feel funding winter chill

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances