Rediff.com  » Business » TCS net profit jumps 7.4% to Rs 9,926 crore in Q4

TCS net profit jumps 7.4% to Rs 9,926 crore in Q4

Source: PTI
April 11, 2022 18:37 IST
The country's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services on Monday opened the fourth-quarter earnings season with a stellar set of numbers, crossing the Rs 50,000 crore revenue mark for the first time and earning a net income of Rs 9,926 crore, registering a growth of 7.4 per cent year-on-year.

Rajesh Gopinathan

IMAGE: Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The company said its revenue jumped 15.8 per cent to Rs 50,591 crore in the reporting quarter on an annualised basis.

Many analysts were expecting the Tata group flagship to report over Rs 10,000 crore of net income and revenue to cross the Rs 50,000 crore mark this quarter.

 

The net profit would have crossed the five-digits-mark for the first time, had it not been for a trimmed margin that slipped by 1.89 per cent to 25 per cent, the company said.

TCS closed fiscal 2022 with a bang, crossing for the first time $25 billion annual revenue of Rs 191,754 crore, up 16.8 per cent, driven by the highest-ever incremental revenue of $3.533 billion and an all-time high order book.

Its annual profit jumped 14.8 per cent to Rs 38,327 crore.

On a sequential basis, the revenue grew 3.2 per cent in constant currency terms.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
