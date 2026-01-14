Tamil Nadu bets big on India's first full-stack sovereign AI park

The sovereign AI park will be a first-of-its-kind, purpose-built district in India, integrating AI compute infrastructure, secure data frameworks, model research labs, and AI innovation clusters, along with a dedicated institute for AI in governance.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the signing of an MoU to establish India's first sovereign AI IT park, with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, Chennai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr T R B Rajaa/X

The Government of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday signed a landmark deal with Sarvam AI to establish India's first full-stack sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) park.

The project, involving an initial investment of Rs 10,000 crore, is expected to generate 1,000 high-skilled, deeptech jobs and represents a foundational step in building a robust and inclusive AI ecosystem rooted in public interest.

The sovereign AI park will be a first-of-its-kind, purpose-built district in India, integrating AI compute infrastructure, secure data frameworks, model research labs, and AI innovation clusters, along with a dedicated institute for AI in governance.

It will operate as a full-stack system where data, models, and compute remain within the state's trust boundary, ensuring a sovereign, ethical, and inclusive ecosystem for AI deployment.

"This demonstrates our strategic commitment not only to adopt but also to shape the future of AI from a people-first, state-led perspective, while enabling companies and startups pioneering the technology.

"With this unprecedented initiative, Tamil Nadu will lead the nation in the scaled deployment of AI across key sectors like education, agriculture, healthcare, and citizen engagement," said Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa.

Sarvam AI is an Indian generative AI company focused on building full-stack AI platforms and foundational models tailored to India's scale, languages, and diversity.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

"The sovereign AI park positions the state as one of the few places in the world where investors can access AI-grade infrastructure and deep talent pools within a single ecosystem.

"This is how Tamil Nadu is preparing to absorb and scale the next wave of global technology investment," said Arun Roy, secretary for the Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department.

Drawing inspiration from the historic Sangam academies that safeguarded and enriched Tamil civilisation, the sovereign AI park will also serve as a modern "Digital Sangam".

It will develop foundational Tamil-first AI models linking classical vocabulary with modern use cases, thereby embedding culture and context into every layer of digital intelligence.

These efforts will ensure that the next generation of AI systems in Tamil Nadu is inclusive, accurate, and locally rooted.

"AI will define the next generation of jobs just as manufacturing and information technology defined the last.

"By anchoring sovereign AI infrastructure and frontier research in Tamil Nadu, students and researchers from the state will be enabled to become global creators of AI, not just consumers.

"This initiative aims to turn the state's talent strength into long-term economic leadership," said V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras.

"This partnership is about building AI that is trained, deployed, and governed in Tamil Nadu -- for the world.

"By bringing together compute, researchers, startups, enterprises, and government under one sovereign AI park, Sarvam AI, along with the state government, is set to create the conditions for intelligence to move from experimentation to real-world impact at a national scale," said Pratyush Kumar, cofounder of Sarvam AI.

Sarvam's work includes open-source foundational models supporting multiple Indian languages, multilingual conversational and voice AI products, and an application programming interface for speech-to-text, translation, and reasoning tasks.

The company was selected under the Indian government's IndiaAI Mission to develop the country's first sovereign large language model, receiving access to extensive compute resources to build models optimised for reasoning, voice, and Indian languages.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff