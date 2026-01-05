IndiaAI to Showcase Indigenous LLMs

'The focus will be on showing the real-world impact of AI in improving the lives of citizens and how it has helped in ensuring democratic access to technology for everyone.'

IMAGE: The AI Impact Summit logo. Photograph: Kind courtesy impact.indiaai.gov.in

The government is likely to showcase the progress made so far in building various indigenous large language models (LLMs) announced under the IndiaAI Mission during the AI Impact Summit, according to sources.

The AI Impact Summit is scheduled to take place in Delhi between February 16 and 20.

The ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity), the nodal ministry for hosting the event, has asked all major government departments to showcase their apps.

They also have to show how AI has been used to improve their functioning, a senior government official said.

"The focus will be on showing the real-world impact of AI in improving the lives of citizens and how it has helped in ensuring democratic access to technology for everyone," the official said.

Jensen Huang, president and CEO, Nvidia, Google DeepMind Co-Founder and CEO Demis Hassabis, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei among others, are scheduled to attend the event, the sources said.

During the five-day event, the IT ministry has proposed to set up seven working groups, which will deliberate and discuss the finer points.

These are concepts such as AI for economic growth and social good, democratising of resources, human capital, resilience, innovation and efficiency, inclusion for social empowerment, safe and trusted AI, and science.

While various experts from India will chair the respective working groups, the government has also invited experts from 14 countries to co-chair these groups and deliberate on the aspects, another official said.

"For example, we have invited experts and government officials from Brazil and Japan to be co-chairs of the working group on safe and trusted AI. And, also a French delegation will co-chair the resilience, innovation and efficiency working group," the official added.

Apart from the working groups, the government also plans to showcase startups that have developed AI solutions for large-scale, transformative impact.

It would also identify other startups founded by entrepreneurs under 21 and provide them with guidance and mentorship they need, the official said.

A second initiative for students up to Class 12 will be a bootcamp of sorts, showcasing the top 50 innovations from students across India.

The IT ministry also plans to use the AI Impact Summit to showcase high-potential AI startups working on addressing critical social needs, one of the officials quoted above said.

"Our aim is to place these founders and startups in front of the right investor, policymakers and other technology leaders who can give them the right guidance. These would be not just on the steps ahead but also mistakes to avoid," the official said.

So far, more than 200 pre-summit events have taken place -- 160 in India and 40 globally.

The government is likely to hold at least 15 more events in the run-up to the main event on February 19 and 20, the official said.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff