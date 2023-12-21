Jio, Airtel add nearly 48 lakh mobile subscribers in Sep, VIL loses 7.5 lakh: Trai data

Reliance Jio added 34.7 lakh mobile subscribers in September, cementing its lead in the competitive telecom market, while Airtel's wireless subscriber tally rose by 13.2 lakh, according to monthly data put out by Trai.

Vodafone Idea lost 7.5 lakh mobile subscribers during September, dragging its

wireless user tally to 22.75 crore.

Reliance Jio gained 34.75 lakh wireless subscribers in September, and its user base climbed to 44.92 crore, as per data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Rival Bharti Airtel spruced up its mobile subscriber tally to 37.77 crore in September, having added 13.2 lakh users during the month.

According to Trai data, the total wireless subscribers increased to 1,150.15 million at the end of September 2023, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.15 per cent.

Wireless subscription in urban areas increased to 630.17 million at the end of September 2023 and in rural areas it increased to 519.99 million during the same period.

Monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscription was 0.12 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively.

The total Broadband Subscribers increased to 885 million at the end of September-23 from 876.53 million at the end of August 2023, with a monthly growth rate of 0.97 per cent.

Top five service providers constituted 98.35 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of September 2023.

These service providers included Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (458.96 million), Bharti Airtel (257.59 million), Vodafone Idea (126.51 million), and BSNL (25.12 million).

As on September 30, 2023, the top five Wired Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm (9.75 million), Bharti Airtel (7.03 million), BSNL (3.71 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (2.20 million) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (1.12 million).

As on September 30, 2023, the top five Wireless Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd (449.21 million), Bharti Airtel (250.57 million), Vodafone Idea (126.50 million), BSNL (21.41 million) and Intech Online (0.24 million).