News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Jio, Airtel add nearly 48 lakh mobile subscribers in Sep, VIL loses 7.5 lakh: Trai data

Jio, Airtel add nearly 48 lakh mobile subscribers in Sep, VIL loses 7.5 lakh: Trai data

Source: PTI
December 21, 2023 01:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Reliance Jio added 34.7 lakh mobile subscribers in September, cementing its lead in the competitive telecom market, while Airtel's wireless subscriber tally rose by 13.2 lakh, according to monthly data put out by Trai.

Telecom

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Vodafone Idea lost 7.5 lakh mobile subscribers during September, dragging its

 

wireless user tally to 22.75 crore.

Reliance Jio gained 34.75 lakh wireless subscribers in September, and its user base climbed to 44.92 crore, as per data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Rival Bharti Airtel spruced up its mobile subscriber tally to 37.77 crore in September, having added 13.2 lakh users during the month.

According to Trai data, the total wireless subscribers increased to 1,150.15 million at the end of September 2023, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.15 per cent.

Wireless subscription in urban areas increased to 630.17 million at the end of September 2023 and in rural areas it increased to 519.99 million during the same period.

Monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscription was 0.12 per cent and 0.18 per cent, respectively.

The total Broadband Subscribers increased to 885 million at the end of September-23 from 876.53 million at the end of August 2023, with a monthly growth rate of 0.97 per cent.

Top five service providers constituted 98.35 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of September 2023.

These service providers included Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (458.96 million), Bharti Airtel (257.59 million), Vodafone Idea (126.51 million), and BSNL (25.12 million).

As on September 30, 2023, the top five Wired Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm (9.75 million), Bharti Airtel (7.03 million), BSNL (3.71 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (2.20 million) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (1.12 million).

As on September 30, 2023, the top five Wireless Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd (449.21 million), Bharti Airtel (250.57 million), Vodafone Idea (126.50 million), BSNL (21.41 million) and Intech Online (0.24 million).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'2024 poll will be major event for midcaps, smallcaps'
'2024 poll will be major event for midcaps, smallcaps'
Why RBI Governor Bats Like Dravid
Why RBI Governor Bats Like Dravid
Nirmalji Goes Cautious On Fiscal Deficit Target
Nirmalji Goes Cautious On Fiscal Deficit Target
2 more MPs suspended from House, total 143 so far
2 more MPs suspended from House, total 143 so far
Should I say I'm Dalit: Kharge's retort to Dhankhar
Should I say I'm Dalit: Kharge's retort to Dhankhar
Amid JN.1 scare, Karnataka reports 2 Covid deaths
Amid JN.1 scare, Karnataka reports 2 Covid deaths
Insult to farmers, my community: VP on mimicry row
Insult to farmers, my community: VP on mimicry row

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Bitcoin Beats Equities, Gold In 2023!

Bitcoin Beats Equities, Gold In 2023!

Talent Crunch Affects Bank's Cybersecurity Plans

Talent Crunch Affects Bank's Cybersecurity Plans

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances