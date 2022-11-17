News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » iPhone's price markup remains way below inflation rate

iPhone's price markup remains way below inflation rate

By Ishaan Gera
November 17, 2022 14:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The price of the base model of the iPhone increased 25 per cent between 2017 and 2022, whereas inflation rose 29.7 per cent between September 2017 and September 2022.

IMAGE: At Rs 79,900 for the base model (iPhone 14), Apple's iPhone is more expensive than most other smartphones. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lukas Gehrer/Pixabay.com
 

At Rs 79,900 for the base model (iPhone 14), Apple's iPhone is more expensive than most other smartphones.

Still, a Business Standard analysis found that Apple iPhones have not even beaten inflation over the past six years.

The price of the base model of the iPhone increased 25 per cent between 2017 and 2022, whereas inflation rose 29.7 per cent between September 2017 and September 2022.

The Pro model, however, has been way higher than consumer inflation. Between 2017 to 2022, the prices of the iPhone Pro model went up 46 per cent.

IMAGE: Apple's iPad Pro tablet. Photograph: Kind courtesy rpnickson/Pixabay.com

The Cupertino giant's base model tablet (iPad) has witnessed a 55.4 per cent price increase over the past six years.

Recently, Apple's base-level iPad was made available in India for Rs 44,900. Although Apple has made significant design changes to the tablet, the price received a considerable bump of Rs 14,000 over last year.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ishaan Gera
Source: source
 
Print this article
Moody's lauds Apple India's manufacturing capabilities
Moody's lauds Apple India's manufacturing capabilities
12% of iPhones sold worldwide could be India-made
12% of iPhones sold worldwide could be India-made
Apple unveils iPhone 14: Satellite SOS, no SIM tray
Apple unveils iPhone 14: Satellite SOS, no SIM tray
What should be the batting approach in T20s?
What should be the batting approach in T20s?
Don't approve of Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar, says Uddhav
Don't approve of Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar, says Uddhav
Pandemic boom: How Big Tech, start-ups got it wrong
Pandemic boom: How Big Tech, start-ups got it wrong
Active Covid cases in India decline to 7,175
Active Covid cases in India decline to 7,175

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

5G: Beta programme for Apple devices rolled out

5G: Beta programme for Apple devices rolled out

Will iPhone 14 production cut hit Apple's India plans?

Will iPhone 14 production cut hit Apple's India plans?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances