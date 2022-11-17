iPhone's price markup remains way below inflation rate

The price of the base model of the iPhone increased 25 per cent between 2017 and 2022, whereas inflation rose 29.7 per cent between September 2017 and September 2022.

Still, a Business Standard analysis found that Apple iPhones have not even beaten inflation over the past six years.

The Pro model, however, has been way higher than consumer inflation. Between 2017 to 2022, the prices of the iPhone Pro model went up 46 per cent.

The Cupertino giant's base model tablet (iPad) has witnessed a 55.4 per cent price increase over the past six years.

Recently, Apple's base-level iPad was made available in India for Rs 44,900. Although Apple has made significant design changes to the tablet, the price received a considerable bump of Rs 14,000 over last year.

