Infosys drops 195 trainees in third such layoffs in 2025, offers training

Infosys has laid off 195 trainees for failing internal assessments, according to emails sent by India’s second largest IT services firm.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

It is the company’s third layoff of trainees this year. As many as 320 trainees were dropped in February on similar grounds and 240 earlier this month.

This brings the total number of exits to 755.

In 2022, Infosys had onboarded 5,000 freshers from campuses. It from this batch that the firm is laying off trainees.

During the second round, Infosys offered and paid for training courses at NIIT and UpGrad.

As many as 250 recruits availed of the training and a separate 150 registered for outplacement.

The reason for the latest round of layoff remains the same.

“Further to assessment of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that you have not met the qualifying criteria in the ‘generic foundation training programme’ despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments and three attempts,” said the information technology company’s email.

It is offering those affected one month’s salary, outplacement services, a 12-week training programme for potential roles in business process management industry or a 24-week training programme in information technology fundamentals.

Infosys hired 15,000 trainees in FY25.

The trainees impacted were hired in 2022 and those that were on-boarded in October 2024.

The layoffs come as Infosys and the IT industry face an uncertain macro environment.

The company has guided for a revenue growth for FY26 in the range of 0-3 per cent.

It has said that it will hire around 20,000 new employees for FY26.