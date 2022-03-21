News
Indian startups disrupting the world: Niti CEO

Source: PTI
March 21, 2022 21:29 IST
Indian start-ups are disrupting the world and women-based entrepreneurship is one of the vehicles for realising a more equal society, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

Start-up

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Addressing an event organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Kant further said India at present has more than 61,000 start-ups and 81 unicorns.

"Indian start-ups are disrupting the world especially in new emerging areas of health, nutrition and agriculture," he said.

 

According to Kant, women-owned businesses and enterprises are playing a very prominent role in society and will soon be the next big disruption within the Indian start-up ecosystem.

"Women-based entrepreneurship is one of the vehicles for realising a more equal society as more women take on entrepreneurship, it serves as a catalyst for socio-economic transformation, by enhancing women's agency and status," he said.

The Niti Aayog CEO noted that presently venture capital (VC) and private equity firms are supporting women start-ups.

"This will help frame strategies and suggest appropriate measures to facilitate healthy growth of startups and will help promote women entrepreneurship," he said.

Kant said today India is a compelling growth story poised for rapid growth in consumption, urbanisation, digitisation along with rising income levels.

To all the women entrepreneurs including potential entrepreneurs, he said: "The world is looking at India very favourably."

Source: PTI
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
