Import restrictions on laptops, tablets imposed

Import restrictions on laptops, tablets imposed

Source: PTI
August 03, 2023 13:13 IST
The government on Thursday imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra small form factor computers, and servers with immediate effect.

Laptop

Image used for representative purpose only. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification said exemption from import licensing is provided up to 20 items per consignment for R&D, testing, benchmarking and evaluation, repair and return and product development purposes.

 

The move is expected to cut imports from countries like China.

"Import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra small form factor computers, servers...is 'Restricted' with immediate effect," it said.

Products under restrictions need licence or permission from the government.

Source: PTI
 
