News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Govt approves $2.7-billion Micron's chip plant; unit expected to create 5,000 jobs

Govt approves $2.7-billion Micron's chip plant; unit expected to create 5,000 jobs

Source: PTI
June 21, 2023 11:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government has cleared US-based chip maker Micron's project to set up a semiconductor test and packaging unit worth USD 2.7 billion in the country, according to sources.

Micron

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The approved project is expected to create 5,000 jobs.

"The project was cleared about a week back," a source said, confirming details of the project.

Micron specialises in computer memory products, flash drives etc.

 

It will set up an OSAT plant in India which will test and package its product to make it ready for use.

Micron's OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) proposal was cleared after the government modified the semiconductor programme and increased the incentives.

In the first phase, the government had cleared four OSAT projects which included proposals by Tata Group, Sahasra Semiconductors.

"Sahasra Semiconductors is the first OSAT plant that is expected to start production soon," another source said.

Queries sent to the Ministry of Electronics and IT and Micron did not elicit any immediate reply.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How India Plans To Become An Semiconductor Giant
How India Plans To Become An Semiconductor Giant
Can Maruti Jimny Compete With The Thar?
Can Maruti Jimny Compete With The Thar?
What Went Wrong For Cyrus Mistry At Tatas
What Went Wrong For Cyrus Mistry At Tatas
No partner more consequential than India: US envoy
No partner more consequential than India: US envoy
Fresh firing heard in Manipur during the night
Fresh firing heard in Manipur during the night
Why Manipuris Smashed Radios During Mann Ki Baat
Why Manipuris Smashed Radios During Mann Ki Baat
Mumbaikars Celebrate Yoga Day
Mumbaikars Celebrate Yoga Day

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Will Dream Run For Banks Continue?

Will Dream Run For Banks Continue?

The Political Mindset On Jobs Needs Change

The Political Mindset On Jobs Needs Change

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances