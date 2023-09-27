News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Digital India Bill: Up to Rs 500 crore fine for violations likely

Digital India Bill: Up to Rs 500 crore fine for violations likely

Source: PTI
September 27, 2023 23:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government is likely to propose a penalty of up to Rs 500 crore for violating provisions of the Digital India Bill, according to sources.

Fiscal

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Under the proposed bill, the Centre may authorise any government agency to monitor and collect traffic data generated, transmitted, received or stored in any digital system to enhance cyber security.

It also aims to identify, analyse and prevent intrusion or spread of malware or virus.

 

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) has been working on the draft of the Digital India Bill to replace the existing IT Act which was enacted more than 22 years ago in the early days of internet.

"The Digital India Bill may come with a provision of a penalty of up to Rs 500 crore on entities for breach of obligations," according to the source.

The quantum of penalty will be decided by the proposed Digital India Authority that will handle grievances, the sources said.

However, the authority may have to asses various factors, such as the gravity, number of users affected and the duration for which an individual was affected, before taking a final decision on the penalty amount.

Disputes under the proposed Act are unlikely to come under the jurisdiction of civil courts and entities unsatisfied with the resolution provided by the Digital India Authority might have the option to challenge it before the Supreme Court, the sources said.

The proposed bill is likely to identify and define various kinds of damage a victim is likely to face in the digital world, they said.

It is likely to define doxing, cyber squatting, astroturfing, dog whistling, among other offences, and make them punishable.

The bill is likely to come up with norms to control development and deployment of emerging technologies in the wake of challenges being posed by development of artificial intelligence, the sources added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SEBI And The Menace Of Finfluencers
SEBI And The Menace Of Finfluencers
Has India's 'Bad Bank' Worked Or Not?
Has India's 'Bad Bank' Worked Or Not?
The State Has Rolled The Dice Of Growth
The State Has Rolled The Dice Of Growth
CBI probes irregularities in building Kejriwal's home
CBI probes irregularities in building Kejriwal's home
Asian Games: India's Schedule on September 28
Asian Games: India's Schedule on September 28
Protests continue in Manipur over killing of youths
Protests continue in Manipur over killing of youths
Didn't have even 1% desire to contest poll: BJP leader
Didn't have even 1% desire to contest poll: BJP leader

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Nothing alarming about fall in financial savings yet'

'Nothing alarming about fall in financial savings yet'

'Greed, adventurism bull market traits'

'Greed, adventurism bull market traits'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances