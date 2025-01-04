HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Can India become a global innovation hub?

By Peerzada Abrar
January 04, 2025 13:42 IST

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has entered into a partnership with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), a premier industry organisation representing India’s leading new-age companies.

Innovation

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

This strategic collaboration aims to establish India as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

 

A highlight of this partnership is the upcoming SPF Startup Baithak, a flagship event scheduled to take place on January 15-16, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam as part of the National Startup Week celebrations.

The event will serve as a platform for fostering meaningful collaborations between DPIIT and SPF members, showcasing top innovations, and announcing new initiatives.

Furthermore, SPF will join hands with DPIIT to curate specialised immersive programmes designed to connect global investors with India’s vibrant startup ecosystem.

“This strategic collaboration with SPF underscores DPIIT’s unflinching commitment to creating a congenial atmosphere where startups can thrive and contribute immensely to India’s mission of becoming a global innovation hub.

"The SPF members represent the essence of India’s entrepreneurial spirit, and their participation in this mission will play a crucial role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047,” said Sanjiv Singh, joint secretary, Startup India.

SPF’s members include many of India’s most successful and valuable startups, including Razorpay, CRED, Groww, Zerodha, Pine Labs, OYO, Acko, Swiggy, Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Livspace, Cars24, Cardekho, and Mobikwik.

It engages in policy advocacy for new-age companies, promotes the Indian startup ecosystem on a global stage, and brings together a curated community of leading startups and founders.

“By fostering impactful collaborations, we aim to position India prominently on the global innovation map and empower entrepreneurs to unlock their full potential,” said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, president and chief executive officer, Startup Policy Forum.

Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, director, Startup India, stated that the collaboration aims to amplify innovation, drive technology adoption, and boost manufacturing capabilities in India.

“The alliance seeks to promote the Indian startup ecosystem globally on the centre stage and facilitate relationships with international stakeholders and ecosystem enablers,” said Jarangal.

Peerzada Abrar
