By 2028, 98% of all PCs will be AI-enabled: Dell

The global PC landscape is poised for a seismic shift as artificial intelligence (AI) PCs are projected to dominate the market, with 98 per cent of all PCs expected to feature AI capabilities by 2028, according to a senior Dell executive.

Talking to PTI, senior director and general manager of Client Solutions Group at Dell Technologies India, Indrajit Belgundi said AI PC adoption is significantly growing across all age groups, industries, and categories.

"By 2028, almost 98 per cent of all PCs will be AI PCs that come with new NPUs (neural processing units) that run AI tasks directly on the phone.

"They are designed to be faster, more secure, energy-efficient that will take productivity, creativity, and collaboration to new levels in the workday. It will be huge," he said on the sidelines of the launch of Dell's new AI PC lineup.

The growth in the Indian consumer PC market has been on an upward trajectory, driven by gaming and AI-powered PCs.

"AI, as we speak, is coming to the Edge. More and more workloads are getting deployed on the Edge, and that's where having the right AI PCs or AI client devices are becoming much more important and relevant for customers across India and the world," Belgundi said.

Edge computing is a technology that processes data close to its source, such as on devices or local servers, instead of relying on distant data centres or the cloud.

This reduces latency, saves bandwidth, and enables faster real-time insights.

On Wednesday, Dell unveiled its newly redesigned AI PC portfolio featuring the Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max, which offer silicon diversity, including Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen processors, along with Qualcomm Snapdragon Copilot+ AI PCs.

The new lineup includes the Dell Pro 14 and 16, Dell Pro 13, 14, and 16 Plus, and the Dell Pro 13 and 14 Premium.

Furthermore, Belgundi said India stands out as one of the top five global markets for Dell technology.

"India is not just important; it's a market where we aim to achieve hyper-growth," Belgundi emphasised.

Dell has been proactive in supporting India's growth in this space.

The company participated in the first phase of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware and has submitted a proposal for the new component scheme, he said.

Dell reported a full-year revenue of $95.6 billion in FY25, up 8 per cent year over year.

It follows a February-February calendar. The American firm has given a full-year revenue growth guidance of 8 per cent.

According to market research firm IDC, Dell Technologies holds 16.1 per cent of the market share in the India PC market.