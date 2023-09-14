News
Apple incorporates NavIC GPS system in iPhone 15

Apple incorporates NavIC GPS system in iPhone 15

Source: PTI
September 14, 2023 22:14 IST
Apple has incorporated  India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) GPS system in its iPhone 15 models, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

iPhone 15

Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

NavIC, which is powered by ISRO satellites, will be available along with other GPS systems of Galileo and Glosnass in iPhone 15.

On September 12, Apple unveiled iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, and they will be available for purchase later this month.

 

"There are two big milestones that emerge from the Apple announcement of their newest Iphone 15.

"One is certainly a very satisfying announcement which is that on the very day a customer in New York, Tokyo or London gets in their hand on an iPhone 15, an Indian customer will also get the iPhone  on the same day," Chandrasekhar said.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology also said that for the first time ever, iPhone 15 incorporates in its system design the availability of NavIC GPS system, along with other GPS of Galileo and Glosnass.

"So for the first time ever, a global product like iPhone will have incorporated technology that is designed, delivered and powered by the Indian constellation of NavIC which is something that ISRO has built, designed and launched.

"It... shows the coming of age of Indian technology," he said.

When asked if the government plans to introduce NavIC in other areas as well like automobiles, he replied in the affirmative.

"Yes! It is natural that NavIC tracker should be made mandatory for all automobiles.

"The next step will be that all automobiles will also use NavIC trackers.

"Like all iPhones have got NavIC, all automobiles will be powered by NavIC," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
How much does iPhone 15 cost? Rs 79,900 to Rs 199,900
All Eyes On M&M-RBL Bank Saga
23 companies in race for ISRO's SSLV technology
Loan app's harassment behind Kerala couple's suicide?
Asia Cup PHOTOS: SL vs Pakistan, Super 4
Badminton: India's challenge ends at Hong Kong Open
Cong MLA Mamman Khan accused in Nuh violence case
Fitch retains India's FY24 growth forecast at 6.3%

Adani forms JV to sell green hydrogen in Japan

