5G auction stretches to 4th day; Rs 149,623 crore worth bids received so far

5G auction stretches to 4th day; Rs 149,623 crore worth bids received so far

Source: PTI
July 28, 2022 19:23 IST
The auction of 5G spectrum for telephony services will stretch to the fourth day on Friday after 16 rounds of bidding fetched bids worth Rs 149,623 crore.

5G

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said 16 rounds of bidding have been completed in three days and the auction will continue on Friday.

 

Bids worth Rs 1,49,623 crore have been received at the end of the third day, he said.

This is marginally higher than Rs 149,454 crore-worth bids received at the end of the ninth round on Wednesday, the second day of the auction.

The minister said industry is committed to taking services to rural areas.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'2022 Is Year Of Investing In Markets'
'Government is doing the right thing'
Will Govt Cut PSBs Loose?
Mamata removes Partha from cabinet, all TMC posts
2 men convicted in Jh'khand judge murder case
Why Is Maldives Army Chief In India?
Guptill surpasses Rohit to break T20I record
