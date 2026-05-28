How TCS And Mistral Will Deliver AI Solutions Globally

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Mistral have partnered to provide cutting-edge AI solutions, empowering enterprises worldwide to build custom AI models using Mistral Forge.

Key Points TCS partners with Mistral to offer advanced AI solutions for enterprises globally.

TCS becomes the first global system integrator for Mistral Forge, enabling custom AI model development.

The partnership will focus on sectors like BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and the public sector.

TCS will establish a centre of excellence for Mistral to drive innovation and support project delivery.

Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with French artificial intelligence firm Mistral to provide frontier grade AI solution, Mistral Forge, for enterprises across the world, the company said on Thursday.

With this, TCS claims to have become the first global system integrator that will leverage Mistral Forge to build custom AI models for enterprises.

TCS And Mistral Forge Partnership Details

"Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)... announced a landmark strategic partnership with Mistral, one of world's leading AI companies. As part of this collaboration, TCS has become the first global systems integrator partner for Mistral Forge, Mistral's advanced system for enterprises to build frontier-grade AI models grounded in their proprietary enterprise knowledge and domain-specific data," the IT firm said in a statement.

As part of this strategic collaboration, TCS will leverage Mistral Forge to build custom AI models for enterprises which will help customers deploy their data and enterprise context to improve decision outcomes.

Executive Insights On The AI Collaboration

"TCS' global scale and contextual industry knowledge make them an ideal partner for Mistral. Together, we are enabling enterprises worldwide to move from experimentation to AI deployment with systems that are open, production-ready and aligned with their strategic and operational requirements," Mistral Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Arthur Mensch, said.

The partnership will initially focus on sectors like banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, healthcare, and the public sector, where trusted AI adoption is becoming increasingly critical, the statement said.

"Together with Mistral, we will solve for specific industry challenges, regulatory requirements, and sovereign needs for our enterprise customers," TCS Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director K Krithivasan said.

TCS Centre Of Excellence For Mistral

Following this collaboration, TCS said it will also establish a dedicated centre of excellence for Mistral to drive joint innovation, build industry-specific solutions, support project delivery, and accelerate client value through early access to Mistral's beta models.

"The Centre of Excellence will serve as a strategic hub for advanced talent, focused training, and the capabilities needed to design, deploy, and govern AI solutions," the statement said.