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TCS To Modernise SKF's IT Infrastructure In Multi-Year Deal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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May 27, 2026 14:08 IST

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TCS has landed a multi-year deal with SKF to modernise its IT infrastructure, integrating AI to drive innovation in industrial manufacturing and digital transformation.

Key Points

  • TCS secures a multi-year deal with SKF to modernise its IT landscape.
  • The deal focuses on leveraging AI to transform SKF's industrial manufacturing business.
  • TCS will provide end-to-end managed services for SKF globally, including applications, infrastructure, and security.
  • The partnership aims to create an agile enterprise for SKF, adapting to technological and market changes.

The country's largest IT services company TCS on Wednesday announced that it has bagged a multi-year deal from Swedish bearings maker SKF.

The financial details were not shared, but people in the know called it a multi-year, multi-million dollar engagement.

 

AI-Driven Modernisation

The deal, which comes at a time when concerns are being raised about the IT sector story following the advent of AI, involves modernisation of SKF's existing IT landscape.

TCS will enable SKF to build a future-ready digital enterprise, leveraging AI to reimagine industrial manufacturing business, a statement said.

Comprehensive IT Services

The Indian IT major will provide end-to-end managed services across applications, infrastructure, data, end-user services, security, and connectivity for SKF across the globe.

"Together, we are applying data-driven intelligence and AI to create an agile enterprise that can adapt to technological and market change while supporting long-term sustainable growth and competitiveness," TCS' chief executive and managing director K Krithivasan said.

SKF's chief executive Rickard Gustafson said the next decade of industrial manufacturing will be defined by how deeply companies integrate AI into how they design, produce, and serve.

The TCS scrip was trading 0.22 per cent down at Rs 2,271.75 on the BSE as against a 0.13 per cent correction on the benchmark.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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