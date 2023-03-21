News
Tatas keen to keep outgoing TCS boss Gopinathan in an advisory role

Tatas keen to keep outgoing TCS boss Gopinathan in an advisory role

Source: PTI
March 21, 2023 13:31 IST
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is learnt to have discussed the engagement of outgoing TCS MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan with the group beyond September 15 in an advisory role, according to sources from Tata Group.

Rajesh Gopinathan

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Tata Sons and IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services declined to comment on the development.

Tata Group sources, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI that there have been preliminary discussions between the two as the group needs reliable and experienced hands with its diversification into various technology domains.

 

"Chandrasekaran has discussed with Gopinathan for his engagement with Tata Group in an advisory role after his notice period ends on September 15.

"There has been preliminary discussion," a source at one of Tata Group technology firms said.

Gopinathan during his press conference has said that he has no immediate plans to engage with Tata Group in advisory roles.

"As far as advisory roles go, my respect for advisors is exponentially growing. So, I will see whether something comes out of that. But as of now no plans," he had said.

Chandrasekaran, who has worked with Gopinathan for almost 25 years, appreciates the contributions the latter has made to the growth of TCS.

During Gopinathan's tenure TCS added over $10 billion in incremental revenues and over $70 billion increase in market capitalisation.

He also helped TCS cross a trailblazing net profit mark of Rs 10,846 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

Under his leadership, TCS' brand value increased by 212 per cent to $45.5 billion in the past two years.

