Tata Steel's Q4 Net Profit Jumps 125% on Higher Volumes, Cost Cuts

Tata Steel announced a remarkable 124.9 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 2,925.74 crore, propelled by robust volume growth and an enhanced product mix in India, alongside effective cost transformation initiatives.

Photograph: Andrew Yates/Reuters

Key Points Tata Steel's consolidated net profit surged by 124.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,925.74 crore in Q4FY26, primarily due to increased volumes and an improved product mix in India, coupled with strategic cost-cutting measures.

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q4FY26 rose by 12.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 63,270.13 crore, surpassing Bloomberg consensus estimates.

Tata Steel India achieved its 'best ever' deliveries of 22.5 million tons in FY26, with India turnover reaching Rs 38,654 crore in Q4FY26.

The company faces environmental challenges in the Netherlands, with its subsidiary Tata Steel Netherlands (TSN) receiving notices regarding non-compliance and potential permit revocation for its coke and gas plants.

Tata Steel is set to acquire an additional 23 per cent stake in TM International Logistics Limited (TMILL) for Rs 335 crore, increasing its holding to 74 per cent, pending regulatory approvals.

Tata Steel on Friday reported a 124.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit, attributable to owners, Rs 2,925.74 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26).

This was led by higher volumes and improved mix in India coupled with planned cost takeout across regions.

In the year-ago period, its net profit had stood at Rs 1,300.81 crore.

Revenue from operations on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 63,270.13 crore in Q4FY26, up 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y.

The firm fell short of the Bloomberg consensus estimate for net profit at Rs 3,173 crore.

Revenue came in ahead of the estimate Rs 62,345 crore.

Sequentially, revenue at Rs 57,002.40 crore was higher by 11 per cent and net profit at Rs 2,688.70 crore higher by 8.8 per cent.

Operational Discipline and Cost Transformation Drive Performance

Tata Steel chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) T V Narendran highlighted that FY26 was characterised by elevated geoeconomic uncertainty, with supply-chain and tariff-led trade disruptions impacting global steel markets.

"Against this backdrop, our sustained focus on operational discipline and cost transformation continued to deliver performance across our global businesses.

"Tata Steel India reported 'best ever' deliveries of 22.5 million tons (mt)," Narendran said in a statement.

Tata Steel's India turnover stood at Rs 38,654 crore in Q4FY26 compared to Rs 34,661 crore in FY25.

"Reported profit after tax (PAT) was at Rs 4,640 crore in Q4FY26 compared to Rs 3,141 crore in Q4FY25.

International Operations and Financial Health

As far as international operations are concerned, Tata Steel Netherlands recorded revenues of Rs 17,016 crore in Q4FY26 compared to Rs 14,769 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) at Rs 624 crore in Q4FY26 was higher compared to Rs 132 crore in Q4FY25.

Tata Steel UK reported revenues of Rs 5,774 crore in Q4FY26 compared to Rs 6,001 crore in Q4FY25.

Ebitda loss narrowed to Rs 591 crore in Q4FY26 from an Ebitda loss of Rs 869 crore in Q4FY25.

For the full year FY26, Tata Steel's consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,32,139.94 crore, up by 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company recorded net profit of Rs 10,793.87, up by 215.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, said, "Tata Steel delivered a markedly improved performance for the second year in a row, despite subdued steel prices across key markets."

"Higher volumes and an improved product mix in India, combined with tangible benefits of around Rs 10,868 crore from the cost transformation programme led to an improvement in Ebitda margin of 320 bps on Y-o-Y basis," he added.

Net debt declined by Rs 2,285 crore Y-o-Y to Rs 80,144 crore, resulting in a net debt to Ebitda ratio of 2.3 times.

Chatterjee said, group liquidity remains strong at Rs 45,237 crore, which includes cash and cash equivalents of Rs 11,573 crore, providing sufficient cushion against potential shocks in the current geopolitical context.

Netherlands Environmental Headwinds and Strategic Acquisition

Tata Steel said based on the local Environment Agency's (EA's) measurements of exceedances of emissions of substances versus certain prescribed limits, Tata Steel Netherlands (TSN) has received multiple notices alleging non-compliance and has paid more than 20 million euros of penalties in FY26 in relation to its coke and gas plants.

On April 23, the EA and the local province issued a letter to TSN indicating their intention to revoke operating permits and trigger an early closure of the coke and gas plants.

TSN has made a detailed assessment and shared with the Agency and the Province a timeline, which is necessary to ensure a safe, responsible and controlled closure process, the company said.

TSN is also exploring all options including legal recourse to ensure that the closure process is managed with "due care and prudence", it added.

However, pending assurance on a feasible timeline, Tata Steel said the financial statements of TSN have been prepared taking into account a material uncertainty to going concern in discussion with its auditors.

Tata Steel has executed definitive agreements for the acquisition of an additional 23 per cent stake in TM International Logistics Limited (TMILL), an entity providing logistics and supply chain support for transport of raw materials and finished goods to Tata Steel, for a consideration of Rs 335 crore.

The transaction completion is subject to regulatory approvals.

Tata Steel currently holds 51 per cent stake in TMILL, prior to acquisition of this additional stake.