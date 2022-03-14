News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran appointed head of Air India

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran appointed head of Air India

Source: PTI
March 14, 2022 19:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, has been appointed as the chairman of Air India by the airline's board, aviation industry sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters.

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group had on October 8 last year won the bid to acquire debt-laden state-run Air India by offering Rs 18,000 crore for it.

Tata Sons is yet to appoint the chief executive officer and managing director (CEO&MD) of Air India.

 

Sources said Chandrasekaran's appointment as the chairman of the airline was cleared by its board last week.

The conglomerate had on February 14 announced that former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci will be the CEO&MD of Air India.

On March 1, Ayci declined the Tata Sons' offer stating that ”some sections of the Indian media’  have attempted to ”colour” his appointment in an undesirable manner.

Ayci is considered to be close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an ally of Pakistan, which led to a controversy once his appointment was announced.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Air India Sale Is Win-Win For All
Why Air India Sale Is Win-Win For All
How Tatas plan to make Air India most advanced airline
How Tatas plan to make Air India most advanced airline
Tata may get Air India, but...
Tata may get Air India, but...
'Maha appointed men linked to Dawood in Waqf Board'
'Maha appointed men linked to Dawood in Waqf Board'
3 BJP candidates lose deposit in UP amid record win
3 BJP candidates lose deposit in UP amid record win
Australia in command after Pakistan wilt in Karachi
Australia in command after Pakistan wilt in Karachi
IPL: Will Wood add firepower to Punjab Kings' batting?
IPL: Will Wood add firepower to Punjab Kings' batting?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Air India's CEO choice leaves many questions

Air India's CEO choice leaves many questions

Ilker Ayci declines Tatas' offer to be Air India boss

Ilker Ayci declines Tatas' offer to be Air India boss

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances