TaMo PV profit slumps 32% on JLR headwinds

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a significant 31.7 per cent drop in Q4 profits, primarily impacted by various headwinds faced by its Jaguar Land Rover unit, including a cyber attack, tariffs, and weak China demand, even as its India business showed robust growth and strong EV interest.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Key Points Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) saw a 31.7 per cent decline in Q4 profits attributable to shareholders, reaching Rs 5,783 crore.

The profit slump was largely due to significant challenges at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), including a cyber attack, higher tariffs, China luxury tax, and weak demand.

Despite JLR's struggles, TMPVL recorded its highest-ever annual sales of over 640,000 units, growing 15 per cent year-on-year.

The India business demonstrated strong growth, with revenues rising 49.4 per cent year-on-year in the quarter to Rs 18,742 crore.

Tata Motors anticipates 'industry-beating growth' for the current financial year, supported by new launches and increased production, with accelerated customer interest in EVs.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) in the March quarter of 2025-26 reported a rise of 7.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in consolidated revenues to more than Rs 1.05 trillion while profits attributable to shareholders of the company declined 31.7 per cent to Rs 5,783 crore.

For FY26, consolidated revenues declined 8.3 per cent Y-o-Y to slightly more than Rs 3.35 trillion, while profits before tax (before exceptional items) fell sharply to Rs 2,519 crore from Rs 28,650 crore a year earlier.

JLR's Challenging Year

Profitability was hit by multiple headwinds at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), including the cyber attack, tariffs, the China luxury tax, higher variable marketing expenses (VME), and adverse commodity costs, the company said.

Consolidated earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 13,851 crore as against Rs 14,155 crore a year earlier, while Ebita declined to Rs 8,901 crore from Rs 9,490 crore.

The Ebitda margin narrowed to 13.1 per cent from 14.4 per cent.

Revenues from JLR for the quarter fell 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y to 6.9 billion pounds with the Ebit margin at 9.2 per cent because volumes and profitability were affected by higher tariffs in the United States, weak China demand, and the planned winding down of outgoing Jaguar models ahead of the new Jaguar launches.

Strong Performance in India

TMPVL recorded its highest ever annual sales at over 640,000 units, with 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth, nearly double the industry growth rate.

The India business posted strong growth.

The company's revenues rose 49.4 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter to Rs 18,742 crore, while revenues for the financial year increased 20.7 per cent to Rs 58,465 crore.

Outlook and EV Momentum

On the outlook for this financial year, Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer, said demand momentum had continued through April and May, and Tata Motors expected to deliver "industry-beating growth", supported by launches and a production rampup.

Chandra added the crisis in West Asia had accelerated customer interest in electric vehicles (EVs), with inquiries about those and bookings seeing an additional 25-30 per cent boost after the rise in fuel prices and concerns around oil dependency.

P B Balaji, chief financial officer, said: "JLR faced a challenging year. We recovered well in the fourth quarter as production returned to normal levels."

India’s commercial vehicle (CV) industry has finally crossed its pre-2018-19 (FY19) wholesale peak, driven by improving fleet economics, goods and services tax (GST)-led cost reductions and infrastructure spending.

But even as Tata Motors rode that recovery to record revenues and a 15-year high Ebitda margin, the company’s Managing Director and CEO, Girish Wagh, flagged the biggest threat to the cycle: diesel prices.

The Impact of Rising Diesel Costs

Diesel forms between 25 and 50 per cent of total cost of ownership (TCO) for a truck operator, depending on the segment and duty cycle.

A Rs 1 increase in retail diesel translates into a proportional rise in TCO — and for segments where diesel accounts for the higher end of that range, the impact is significant.

“This remains a very, very important monitorable,” Wagh said. “We are actively tracking how retail prices are likely to move and what it means for operating economics for the fleet owner.”

The timing makes this particularly sensitive.

The West Asia war, which began on February 28, has pushed global crude prices sharply higher.

India has so far shielded retail consumers from the full impact, with state-run oil marketing companies absorbing under-recoveries — but that buffer is finite.

CV Upcycle and Future Outlook

The CV upcycle that Tata Motors rode through FY26 was built largely on improving fleet operator economics.

Wagh described FY26 as a “clear inflection point for the CV industry, with volumes surpassing the pre-FY19 peak, supported by GST 2.0 reforms and sustained infrastructure spending.”

The September 2025 GST rate cut lowered upfront vehicle costs and unlocked deferred demand, while freight rates stabilised and operator cash flows improved.

A diesel hike of any meaningful scale would work in the opposite direction — raising operating costs for operators who have only recently returned to the market.

The concern extends beyond India. Wagh flagged Sri Lanka as a market where non-availability of fuel is also already altering demand patterns and changing the market’s CV profile.

In North Africa and West Asia, freight availability has been directly impacted since February, though Wagh said underlying demand has remained intact.

Mitigation Strategies and Financial Confidence

The company has responded to the broader uncertainty by implementing austerity measures on controllable expenses from the start of FY27 and introducing a 2 per cent price hike in April, while consciously choosing not to pass through the full commodity cost increase — spanning steel, aluminium, rubber and precious group metals — to protect demand momentum.

“We are working on a cost management agenda to protect growth momentum and avoid disrupting demand,” Wagh said.

Tata Motors CV Chief Financial Officer G V Ramanan noted that free cash flow in FY26 translated to approximately 12 per cent of revenue, well ahead of the company’s own 2027 target, providing some headroom.

“While near-term headwinds including commodity cost pressures are expected to persist, we remain confident in our ability to navigate these through operational efficiency, pricing discipline and proactive supply chain management,” he said.

For FY27, Tata Motors is guiding for single-digit volume growth, with April already showing double-digit growth year-on-year.

Wagh flagged the West Asia crisis, diesel prices and the monsoon as key monitorables.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY26, reflecting confidence in the underlying business. Whether that confidence survives a diesel shock remains the question FY27 will answer.