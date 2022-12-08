News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sun Pharma's Halol facility listed under USFDA import alert

Sun Pharma's Halol facility listed under USFDA import alert

Source: PTI
December 08, 2022 14:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday said its Halol facility in Gujarat has been listed under import alert by the USFDA with products manufactured at the unit now are subject to refusal of admission in the US market.

Sun Pharma

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The development follows an inspection of the facility by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from April 26 to May 9, 2022.

"We now wish to inform you that the company has received a communication from the USFDA stating that the facility has been listed under Import Alert," Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

 

Import alert implies that all future shipments of products manufactured at this facility are subject to refusal of admission to the US market until the facility becomes compliant with cGMP (current good manufacturing practice) standards, it added.

The company further said, "The USFDA has excluded 14 products from this import alert subject to certain conditions."

For the year ended 31-March-2022, supplies to the US market from the Halol facility accounted for approximately 3 per cent of the company's consolidated revenues, including the 14 excluded products, it added.

As per information available on BSE, Sun Pharma had clocked revenue of Rs 15,585.98 crore in 2021-22.

Sun Pharma said it "continues to cooperate with the USFDA and will undertake all necessary steps to resolve these issues and to ensure that the regulator is completely satisfied with the company's remedial action".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Key challenge for S Ramamurthy, the new BSE chief
Key challenge for S Ramamurthy, the new BSE chief
'$33 billion was taken out of India'
'$33 billion was taken out of India'
Vikram Kirloskar's Last Interview
Vikram Kirloskar's Last Interview
BJP's Gujarat show: Brand Modi towers above all
BJP's Gujarat show: Brand Modi towers above all
When Taapsee Thrilled Her Filmi Friends!
When Taapsee Thrilled Her Filmi Friends!
'More than just three involved in Sandpaper-gate'
'More than just three involved in Sandpaper-gate'
Congress surges ahead of BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Congress surges ahead of BJP in Himachal Pradesh

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Centre seeks info on Iran's bar on rice, tea imports

Centre seeks info on Iran's bar on rice, tea imports

Vedantu gives pink slips to 385 employees

Vedantu gives pink slips to 385 employees

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances