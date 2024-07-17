Subhash Dandekar: The man who brought colours to artists and students!

Subhash Dandekar, chairman emeritus of Kokuyo Camlin and the man known for bringing colours to artists as well as students in the country, passed away on Monday at 85.

Photograph via Instagram

This happened when the country was used to importing colour.

He took over Camlin from his father, Digambar Dandekar.

Camlin started in 1931 as an ink manufacturer and then started selling office stationery.

Talking about his brother, chairman Dilip Dandekar said artists were not open to using Camlin’s colours because they doubted the quality of the products.

But, he convinced artists to use Camlin colours and also told them the company gave the guarantee for their paintings and that the colours would last.

“The uniqueness of the products is that they are for every age group … for the customer to associate with our brand, which was Subhashji’s vision.

"He also expanded into writing instruments,” his brother said.

He expanded the firm into a complete stationery company.

When Camlin launched colours in 1964, it formed the art material division of the company and in 1971 launched writing instruments, which included stencils and geometry boxes, and formed a joint venture in collaboration with the State Development Corporation of Malaysia for distribution in Southeast Asia.

Under Dandekar’s leadership, it diversified into pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals in 1982.

It is a separate company whose leadership is with his son, Ashish Dandekar.

In 2011, a Japanese stationery, office furniture and office equipment major picked up a little over a 50 per cent stake in the company for Rs 366 crore.

In a statement, the company said he was ill for the past few days and passed away on Monday morning.

“He was linked to the Citizens Co-op Hospital. He became a guide to various social organisations as well as many organisations like ‘Sikam’.

"He was former president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"He was also honoured with the award ‘Game Changers of Maharashtra’ and ‘Life Time Achievement Award’,” the statement added.