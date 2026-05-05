Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty50 Down on Strait of Hormuz Tensions, Weak Rupee

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, saw declines in early trade, primarily driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and the rupee's depreciation to a record low against the US dollar.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian equity markets, including Sensex and Nifty, experienced declines in early trade due to renewed geopolitical concerns in the Strait of Hormuz.

The rupee depreciated to an all-time low of 95.40 against the US dollar, further contributing to the weak sentiment in equities.

Elevated Brent crude oil prices, trading around $113 per barrel, are considered a significant headwind for the Indian market due to the country's import dependence.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Monday, injecting Rs 2,835.62 crore into equities, offering some support amidst the cautious market mood.

Despite some domestic positives like FII buying, geopolitical uncertainty and global risk aversion are expected to limit sustained upside in the near term for Indian equities.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday amid fresh tensions in the Strait of Hormuz region.

The rupee falling to all-time low of 95.40 against US dollar in early trade also added to the weak trend in equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 361.62 points to 76,907.78 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 134.90 points to 23,980.60.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the 30-Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and Maruti were among the major laggards.

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Titan and Bharat Electronics were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded around $113 per barrel mark.

"The market trend will be guided by the developments in West Asia particularly in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The resumption of hostilities in the Hormuz region and Brent crude again spiking to around $113 are headwinds for the market," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global Market Impact and India's Macro Risks

In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.

US markets ended lower on Monday.

"US markets saw sharp selling pressure, with the Dow correcting significantly as crude oil surged on renewed geopolitical concerns around the Strait of Hormuz.

"Elevated oil prices, still holding above the $100 mark, continue to pose a macro risk for India, given its import dependence," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Monday, buying equities worth Rs 2,835.62 crore, according to exchange data.

Expert View: What Investors Should Watch Next

"Indian equity markets are likely to trade with a cautious bias, as renewed tensions between the US and Iranian forces weigh on investor sentiment," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

While the outcome of recent state assembly elections and fresh data indicating foreign portfolio investors have turned net buyers of domestic equities offer some measure of support, the broader mood remains one of restraint, he said.

"Geopolitical uncertainty and prevailing global risk aversion continue to dominate sentiment, limiting the scope for a sustained upside in the near term," Ponmudi added.

In a mandate as sweeping as it is symbolic, the BJP on Monday scripted history by winning 206 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending TMC's 15-year rule, and decisively shifting the state's ideological and political centre of gravity.