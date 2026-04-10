Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty50 Surge on Gains in Banking Stocks

Sensex and Nifty, experienced a notable rebound in early trade, propelled by a strong performance in banking stocks and an overall positive sentiment from global markets.

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

Sensex and Nifty50 Rally: Key Highlights from Today’s Market Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty saw a significant rebound in early trade, driven primarily by strong buying in banking sector stocks.

Major gainers among the 30-Sensex firms included Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finance.

The positive trend in Indian markets mirrored gains in key Asian and US markets, reflecting improved global sentiment.

Market analysts highlight that the current market remains highly sensitive to geopolitical developments, crude oil price movements, and the activity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to offload equities, selling Rs 1,711.19 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 955.90 crore.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday, driven by a rally in bank stocks and a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 630.08 points to 77,261.73 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 203.6 points to 23,978.70.

Sector-Wise Performance and Top Gainers Today

From the 30-Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Titan were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.20 per cent up at USD 96.11 per barrel.

Expert View: What Investors Should Watch Next

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher.

US markets ended in positive territory on Thursday.

"Strength in US markets, where the Dow extended its rally, along with broadly positive Asian markets, reflects continued optimism around the fragile USâ€“Iran ceasefire. While global sentiment has improved, it is still highly event-driven.

"Any shift in geopolitical developments can quickly alter risk appetite, especially through its impact on crude oil prices. This keeps the upside constructive but not fully stable," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

FIIs vs DIIs and Market Triggers

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,711.19 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 955.90 crore.

The market is now in a "wait and watch" phase - highly sensitive to news flow, with direction dependent on three key triggers: geopolitical developments, crude oil movement, and FIIs, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.