Stock markets surge nearly 1% on last trading session of 2025

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Last updated on: December 31, 2025 17:36 IST

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, the final trading session of 2025, after days of range-bound trading amid sustained buying by domestic institutional investors.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

After five days of decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 545.52 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 85,220.60.

During the day, it surged 762.09 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 85,437.17.

The 50-share NSE Nifty soared 190.75 points, or 0.74 per cent, to end at 26,129.60 after four days of decline.

 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Titan and Trent were among the biggest gainers.

However, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma, were the laggards.

In 2025, the Sensex has rallied 7,081.59 points, or 9 per cent, and the Nifty zoomed 2,484.8 points, or 10.50 per cent.

"Indian equity markets concluded the final trading session of the year on a positive note, with sentiment turning decisively bullish while still respecting key resistance levels.

"The session reflected a gradual improvement in risk appetite into year-end, driven primarily by short covering and selective buying, rather than aggressive fresh positioning," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended in positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,844.02 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 6,159.81 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.31 per cent to $61.53 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
