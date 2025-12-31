Govt nods VIL package; freezes AGR dues at Rs 87,695 cr

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a relief package for debt-laden Vodafone Idea, freezing the AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues at Rs 87,695 crore and rescheduling the payment from FY32 to FY41, according to sources.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The Telecom Department will also reassess the AGR dues frozen based on the Deduction Verification Guidelines and audit reports, sources told PTI.

The outcome will be decided by a committee appointed by the government.

Sources said that in addition, the AGR dues pertaining to FY18 and FY19 (already finalised by the Supreme Court order of 2020) will be payable by Vodafone Idea over FY26 to FY31, without change.

he steps will protect the interest of the government, having about 49 per cent stake in the telco, enable orderly payment of dues to the Centre by way of spectrum auction charges and AGR dues, ensure competition in the sector and protect the interest of 20 crore VIL consumers.