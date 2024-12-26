News
Home  » Business » Stock markets settle flat in muted trade

Source: PTI
December 26, 2024 16:27 IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat in listless trading on Thursday amid a lack of near-term triggers and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Stocks

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dipped 0.39 points to settle at 78,472.48 in a muted trade.

 

During the morning trade, it had jumped 425.5 points or 0.54 per cent to 78,898.37.

The NSE Nifty eked out gains of 22.55 points or 0.1 per cent to 23,750.20 on the monthly expiry day.

From the 30 blue-chip stocks, Titan, Asian Paints, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Zomato, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai settled in the positive territory while Seoul ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,454.21 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.53 per cent to $73.97 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
