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Home  » Business » Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty50 Open Lower Amid Surging Oil Prices, Foreign Fund Outflows

Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty50 Open Lower Amid Surging Oil Prices, Foreign Fund Outflows

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 10:55 IST

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Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a downturn in early trade, primarily due to escalating global crude oil prices and significant outflows from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), signalling a cautious market outlook.

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Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today

  • Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened lower, with the Sensex declining 208.84 points and the Nifty dipping 42.8 points.
  • Surging Brent crude oil prices, trading at USD 109.3 per barrel, are a key concern, adding to inflationary pressures and negatively impacting market sentiment.
  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,151.48 crore on Monday, contributing to the market's downward trend.
  • Market sentiment remains fragile, largely driven by external factors such as elevated crude oil prices and global risk aversion.
  • Despite global market resilience in US equities, unresolved geopolitical tensions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, continue to influence crude oil prices and global risk sentiment.
 

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in opening trade on Tuesday as surging oil prices and foreign fund outflows unnerved investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 208.84 points to 77,094.79 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 42.8 points to 24,049.90.

Laggards and Gainers on Dalal Street

From the 30-Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent and Axis Bank were among the biggest laggards.

Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharat Electronics were among the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.99 per cent higher at USD 109.3 per barrel.

How Global Markets Impacted Indian Equities

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,151.48 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"Elevated crude oil prices continue to be a key concern, with Brent trading in the USD 106â€“110 per barrel range, adding to inflationary pressures and weighing on sentiment.

"On the domestic front, foreign investor flows remain under pressure, reflecting global risk aversion, while domestic institutional investors continue to provide some support," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Overall, sentiment remains fragile and largely driven by external factors, he added.

Global Market Overview

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower, while South Korea's benchmark Kospi traded higher.

"Global markets present a mixed but cautiously constructive picture.

"The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have scaled fresh record highs, reflecting underlying resilience in US equities.

"However, the upside momentum remains constrained by unresolved geopolitical tensions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, where fresh developments continue to influence crude oil prices and global risk sentiment," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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