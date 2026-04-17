Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty50 in Green Amid Easing Geopolitical Tensions

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are trading higher, buoyed by a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which has sparked optimism about easing geopolitical tensions and attracted fresh foreign fund inflows.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Rally: Key Highlights from Today’s Markets Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in positive territory, driven by easing geopolitical tensions and fresh foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows.

A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has fuelled market optimism, with experts suggesting it could lead to renewed US-Iran negotiations.

Major Sensex gainers included ITC, Adani Ports, Maruti, Trent, Power Grid, and Hindustan Unilever, while HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

Despite positive sentiment from Wall Street's rally, Asian markets showed a more cautious approach, trading lower due to lingering concerns about the durability of geopolitical agreements.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) demonstrated confidence by buying equities worth Rs 382.36 crore on Thursday.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading in positive territory in early trade on Friday, supported by optimism around easing geopolitical tensions and fresh foreign fund inflows.

A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has added to markets' optimism, with expectations that this could pave the way for renewed US-Iran negotiations, an expert said.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 177.52 points to 78,166.20 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 37.4 points to 24,234.15.

From the 30-Sensex firms, ITC, Adani Ports, Maruti, Trent, Power Grid and Hindustan Unilever were among the major winners.

HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.23 per cent lower at $98.17 per barrel.

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In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading lower.

US markets ended marginally higher on Thursday.

"The resilience of the mother market US and positive news relating to ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon bode well for the market," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 382.36 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

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"While US indices continue to scale record highs, supported by optimism around easing geopolitical tensions, Asian markets have opened lower, reflecting a more cautious interpretation of the same developments," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

Wall Street extended its rally, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at fresh highs on the back of improving sentiment around a potential resolution in the Middle East, he said.

"Reports of a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon have added to optimism, with expectations that this could pave the way for renewed US-Iran negotiations.

"However, Asian markets appear less convinced, trading lower as investors remain wary of how durable these developments are, especially given the fragile nature of geopolitical agreements in the region," Hariprasad added.