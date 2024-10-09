News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » SpiceJet settles $132-mn dispute with aircraft leasing firm BBAM

SpiceJet settles $132-mn dispute with aircraft leasing firm BBAM

Source: PTI
October 09, 2024 11:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has amicably settled a $132-million dispute with aircraft leasing firm Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management (BBAM).

Spicejet

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The dispute, valued at $131.85 million (Rs 1,107 crore) with the lessors -- Horizon Aviation 1 Ltd, Horizon II Aviation 3 Ltd, and Horizon III Aviation 2 Ltd -- has been resolved for $22.5 million, SpiceJet said in a statement.

 

All these lessors are under the management of BBAM.

The settlement, which comes after the company raised Rs 3,000 crore through a QIP last month, will help SpiceJet strengthen its balance sheet and reduce overall liabilities, it said.

By resolving this major dispute, SpiceJet has cleared a significant hurdle, paving the way for improved financial stability and operational efficiency, the airline added.

"This settlement with BBAM allows us to significantly reduce our liabilities.

"Together with the funds raised through our QIP, we are well-positioned to focus on growth, ungrounding our fleet, and expanding our services," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Government Is Making Use Of AI
How Government Is Making Use Of AI
Time To Avoid Stock Markets?
Time To Avoid Stock Markets?
Urban Realtors Ride Redevelopment Bandwagon
Urban Realtors Ride Redevelopment Bandwagon
Need to keep 'inflation horse' under tight leash: Das
Need to keep 'inflation horse' under tight leash: Das
Exclusive! The IPL Chairman Reveals All
Exclusive! The IPL Chairman Reveals All
JK: Bullet-ridden body of missing jawan found
JK: Bullet-ridden body of missing jawan found
Bihar's Ranji Trophy team picked amid legal tussle
Bihar's Ranji Trophy team picked amid legal tussle

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

In Very Short Supply: Affordable Housing!

In Very Short Supply: Affordable Housing!

M&As back in action, up 14% in 1st 9 months

M&As back in action, up 14% in 1st 9 months

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances