Rediff.com  » Business »  Special trading session: Markets settle at new closing highs

Special trading session: Markets settle at new closing highs

Source: PTI
March 02, 2024 11:25 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended at new closing high levels in the first part of a special trading session on Saturday, extending their previous day's sharp rally, amid impressive GDP data and foreign fund inflows.

Brokers

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE are conducting a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

 

The special live trading session will have intra-day switch over from Primary Site (PR) to Disaster Recovery (DR) site.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 114.91 points or 0.16 per cent to reach its all-time closing high of 73,860.26.

During the 45-minute trade, the benchmark reached its fresh record peak of 73,982.12.

The Nifty went up by 56.25 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 22,395. Earlier, it hit its lifetime peak of 22,420.25.

There will be two trading sessions -- the first from 9:15 am to 10 am on the PR, and the second from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on the DR site, according to the exchanges.

"Trading members are requested to note that the exchange will conduct a special live trading session with intraday switch over from Primary Site (PR) to Disaster Recovery Site (DR) on Saturday, March 2, in equity and equity derivatives segments," BSE and NSE said in separate circulars.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Wipro, State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro were the major gainers.

ICICI Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 128.94 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 2 per cent to $83.55 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
