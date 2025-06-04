HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Spain all set to get 'The Taste of India'

June 04, 2025 22:33 IST

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which sells dairy products, has launched Amul Milk in Spain.

Amul

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

In a statement on Wednesday, the GCMMF announced "its partnership with Cooperativa Ganadera del Valle de los Pedroches (COVAP), Spain's first-tier cooperative to launch Amul Milk in Spain and EU."

Through this partnership, Amul milk will be launched initially in Madrid, Barcelona, and subsequently it will be launched in Malaga, Valencia, Alicante, Seville, Córdoba and Lisbon in Portugal.

 

In the future, Amul also plans to launch milk and other products in countries like Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

The launch event took place at the Embassy of India, Madrid.

Jayen Mehta, managing director of GCMMF, said, "This association will ensure all our Spanish consumers will be nourished and energised with the goodness of Amul Milk."

When contacted, Mehta said the GCMMF will sell Amul Gold full cream milk in tetra pack with a shelf life of six months.

The placement of milk has started in the market.

Last year, the federation had launched fresh milk in the US market.

GCMMF recorded an 11 per cent rise in its revenue to Rs 65,911 crore during the last fiscal, mainly driven by an increase in volumes across all categories.

The launch took place in the presence of Dinesh K Patnaik, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Spain, D. Fernando Heredia Noguera, Deputy Director for International Relations and Community Affairs, Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Ricardo Delgado Vizcaíno, President, COVAP and senior officials of Amul and its channel partners of Spain.

Amul with its 3.6 million dairy farmers is the world's largest farmer owned dairy cooperative.

The Amul brand is rated as the world's strongest dairy brand and India's largest consumer products group brand with a turnover of more than $11 billion and handling more than 12 billion litres of milk every year.

Amul is also world's 8th largest milk processor (Ranking by IFCN), it operates 112 dairy plants across India with a total milk handling capacity of 42 million litres per day.

COVAP is Spain's first-tier cooperative, founded in 1959 in Pozoblanco, Córdoba.

With over 2,000 active farmer-members, COVAP is a cornerstone of Andalusia's agri-food sector.

Their dairy plant, one of Europe's most advanced, processes more than 400 million liters of milk annually. COVAP exports to over 30 countries, including the US, UK, and various Asian markets.

