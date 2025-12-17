SIM-Binding Standoff: Telcos Vs Apps

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

App-based communication services providers and Indian telcos are at loggerheads over the SIM-binding directions issued by the department of telecom, which are to be complied with by the end of February 2026.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), representing over 750 digital services players operating in the country, has asked the communications ministry to withdraw directions issued to bind SIMs with the device on grounds that implementation would lead to disruption for millions of individual and business users.

In a letter to the ministry sent last week, seen by Business Standard, IAMAI has suggested that a technical working group with all stakeholders be created to evaluate the technical feasibility of the mandate besides the cost, user-impact and potential alternatives.

The directions issued by the department of telecom (DoT) on November 28 mandated app-based communication services such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal to ensure continuous SIM-binding for platforms that provide app-based communication services in India and use mobile numbers for identification or service delivery.

The directions also mandated compulsory six-hourly logouts for web and desktop versions of these applications.

DoT has also asked the apps to bar users without active SIM cards from accessing their services.

IAMAI said in the letter that mandatory log-outs will adversely impact many business owners and MSMEs that rely on web-based messaging applications throughout the workday to coordinate with customers, suppliers, and internal teams.

In case of dual-SIM or e-SIM devices, it does not specify which app is using which SIM, continuous SIM verification may trigger false lockouts.

'We also note that the term App Based Communication Services -= which is central to the applicability of the Directions -- has not been defined in the Telecom Act, the TCS Rules, or the directions themselves,' it added.

Telecom service providers have backed the measures announced by the government stating that they were necessary to curb cyber fraud and ensuring user security.

They dismissed concerns that users will be inconvenienced in any way.

'SIM-binding is already a standard feature in widely used digital authentication systems such as UPI and payment applications, where the SIM only needs to be present and active in the device and does not require active mobile data,' the Cellular Operators Association of India said in a statement last week.

The industry body representing Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea among others, said that SIM-binding would not disrupt enterprise messaging, customer resource management systems, APIs or business workflows.

