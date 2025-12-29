Silver futures jump 6% to record Rs 2.54 lakh/kg

Silver prices extended their record-breaking rally for a sixth straight session on Monday, surging 6 per cent to touch a lifetime high of Rs 2,54,174 per kilogram in futures trade amid strong investor demand and bullish global trends.

Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery surged Rs 14,387, or 6 per cent, to hit a new record of Rs 2,54,174 per kilogram.

The white metal has been witnessing robust buying interest from traders, tracking firm trends in the international markets.

"Silver surged to a new all-time high as bullish sentiment remained intact across global markets.

"The dollar index fell for the fifth consecutive week on hopes of further US monetary policy easing, and renewed US-Venezuela tensions have also boosted safe-haven buying," Rahul Kalantri, vice-president of commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

The white metal soared by Rs 31,348, or 15.04 per cent, over the last week, on the commodities bourse.

During the calendar year, silver prices have delivered stellar returns, soaring by Rs 1,66,941, or 191.4 per cent, from Rs 87,233 per kg recorded on December 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, gold futures hovered near all-time highs in the domestic futures market.

On the MCX, the yellow metal for February delivery gained by Rs 357, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 1,40,230 per 10 grams.

It had scaled a fresh peak of Rs 1,40,465 per 10 grams on Friday.

In the international markets, gold futures opened on a positive note but later trimmed all its early gains to trade lower at $4,536.80 per ounce, down by $15.90, or 0.35 per cent, as investors booked profits after last week's rally.

"Gold dropped on Monday slightly retreating from its record, likely due to profit-taking after President Donald Trump comments that peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have made 'a lot of progress,' though a deal may take weeks," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

So far this year, gold is up more than 70 per cent this year, on track for its strongest annual gain since 1979, supported by robust central bank purchases, sustained Exchange Traded Fund (ETFs) inflows, lingering geopolitical risks, and Federal Reserve rate cuts, with traders pricing in further easing next year, he added.

"Gold futures for February delivery may decline to Rs 1,39,400/10g as the undertone in the international market too is slightly weak," Trivedi said.

However, silver futures crossed the $80-per ounce mark for the first time on the Comex.

The March 2026 contract climbed $5.47, or 7.09 per cent, to touch a record level of $82.67 per ounce, driven by expectations of lower interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve next year and strong industrial demand.

Over the past week, the white metal has climbed by $9.71, or 14.4 per cent, on the Comex.

So far this year, silver prices have soared by $53.43, nearly 183 per cent, from $29.24 per ounce recorded on December 31, 2024.

Rahul Kalantri of Mehta Equities, said that China's proposed silver export restrictions from January 1, 2026 have also sparked a sharp rally in silver, while global uncertainties continue to drive investment flows toward precious metals.