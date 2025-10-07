HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Setback for Anil Ambani, RCom as HC supports SBI order

Setback for Anil Ambani, RCom as HC supports SBI order

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 07, 2025 22:38 IST

x

The Bombay high court  has upheld a decision by the State Bank of India (SBI) to classify accounts of industrialist Anil Ambani and his company, Reliance Communications (RCom), as "fraudulent" noting that there was no legal flaw in it.

Anil Ambani

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale on October 3 dismissed a petition filed by Ambani, challenging the SBI order.

In the judgement made public on Tuesday, the court ruled that the SBI's order of June 13, 2025, was "a reasoned order" with "no infirmity".

 

The court found "no merit" in Ambani's plea, asserting there was no "infirmity" in the bank's action.

The industrialist's primary contention was that the SBI order was void because he was denied a personal hearing and was not allowed to access the relevant documents.

The bench said that Ambani had never requested a personal hearing in the first place, thus validating the SBI's adherence to regulatory requirements.

The court explicitly backed the procedure followed by the SBI, noting that the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Master Directions only provide the right to make a representation, not a right to a personal hearing, before such a classification is made.

In the order, the court said the principles of natural justice cannot be applied in a straitjacket formula and in the present case Ambani was afforded an adequate opportunity to submit his objections in writing.

"Hence, the requirement of fairness and compliance with the principle of natural justice, stood satisfied," the court held.

Ambani had submitted his response to the show-cause notice issued by the SBI last year, and only when there was no response to the last communication, the bank passed the order classifying the account as fraud, the court said.

"Hence, the requirement of fairness and compliance with the principle of natural justice, stood satisfied," the court held.

Ambani had challenged the June order of the SBI classifying the account of Reliance Communications and his own account as fraud in terms of the 'Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management in Commercial Banks (including Regional Rural Banks) and All India Financial Institutions.'

The high court noted that the bank had issued a show-cause notice to Ambani last year.

But he failed to reply to the notice and continued to seek documents, leading to SBI finally passing the order.

Ambani in his plea also claimed he was not a whole-time director of the company, and hence his account should not have been classified as fraud.

But the high court said that once a company's account is declared to be a fraud account, the promoters/ directors who were in control of the company are also liable for penal measures.

It could be seen that Anil Ambani exercised control over Reliance Communications, the HC said.

SBI claimed before the high court that as per the RBI's Master Directions circular, no personal hearing was required to be given.

The bench, after going through the circular and earlier Supreme Court judgments, said the principles of natural justice demand that borrowers must be served a notice, furnished with all documents, and allowed to submit their representation.

"The right contemplated is one of representation, not necessarily of personal hearing," HC said.

SBI had accused Reliance Communications of misappropriation of bank funds by entering into transactions that violated the terms of its loans.

The bank also lodged a complaint earlier this year with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which searched premises linked to Reliance Communications and Ambani's residence.

The central agency registered a complaint after the SBI claimed a loss of Rs 2,929.05 crore, resulting from alleged misappropriation by Reliance Communications and Anil Ambani.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Tata group top leaders meet Amit Shah, Sitharaman
Tata group top leaders meet Amit Shah, Sitharaman
Structural gains, valuation support positive for PSBs
Structural gains, valuation support positive for PSBs
Noel vs Mehli: Power struggle breaks out in Tata Trusts
Noel vs Mehli: Power struggle breaks out in Tata Trusts
At fintech meet, Sitharaman flags weaponisation of tech
At fintech meet, Sitharaman flags weaponisation of tech
The Bolero Is Back With Lower Price, More Tech
The Bolero Is Back With Lower Price, More Tech

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Libra All-Stars Cricket Team

webstory image 2

Sandhya's 12 Best Songs

webstory image 3

10 Memorable Shailendra Singh Songs

VIDEOS

Kashmir Turns Into Winter Paradise With Fresh Snowfall3:07

Kashmir Turns Into Winter Paradise With Fresh Snowfall

'Great gesture from fraternity': Actor and honorary Lt Col Mohanlal receives commendation from Army Chief1:15

'Great gesture from fraternity': Actor and honorary Lt...

Gujarat's digital push brings transparency and growth to farming3:42

Gujarat's digital push brings transparency and growth to...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO