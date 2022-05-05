News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Services sector activities touch 5-month high in April

Services sector activities touch 5-month high in April

Source: PTI
May 05, 2022 23:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Services sector activities improved further and touched a five-month high in April driven by a surge in incoming new work orders that boosted business activity and supported a renewed increase in employment, according to a survey.

Services

Photograph: PTI Photo

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index jumped to 57.9 in April, from 53.6 in March, highlighting a sharp rate of expansion that was the fastest since last November amid mounting price pressures.

For the ninth straight month, the services sector witnessed an expansion in output.

In Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

 

"In isolation, the PMI data for the services sector were mostly encouraging, as surging demand underpinned quicker increases in new business inflows and output," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global.

The Indian services sector growth continued to gain momentum amid a near-record upturn in input costs.

Selling prices rose at the fastest rate since July 2017 and inflation concerns continued to dampen business confidence, the survey noted.

"Service providers reported having paid more for food, fuel and materials, with some mentions of higher wage costs also pushing up overall expenses.

"The overall rate of inflation quickened to the second-highest in the survey history, leading companies to hike their selling prices to the greatest extent in close to five years," Lima added.

Survey members continued to suggest that the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions led to greater consumer footfall and a general improvement in demand.

Inflation concerns restricted business confidence in April. Although still positive overall, the level of sentiment slipped from March and was much lower than its long-run average.

On the employment front, companies resumed their hiring efforts in April, as seen by the first increase in employment since last November.

Those firms that took on extra staff linked the rise to ongoing growth of new business, the survey said.

Lima further noted that "consumer Services and Finance & Insurance were the top-performing areas of the service economy, while Real Estate & Business Services was the only sub-sector to post contractions in sales and output."

Meanwhile, the S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index -- which measures combined services and manufacturing output -- rose from 54.3 in March to 57.6 in April, highlighting the quickest pace of growth in five months.

The April data pointed to renewed job creation in the private sector, with slight increases in employment seen among manufacturing firms and their services counterparts.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked its key interest rate by 40 basis points in a surprise move on Wednesday in an effort to tame inflation that has remained stubbornly above the target in recent months.

The RBI also hiked the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to 4.5 per cent, which will now require banks to park more money with the central bank and leave them with less money to lend to consumers.

This would drain Rs 87,000 crore of liquidity from the banking system, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The RBI Governor-headed monetary policy committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet on June 8 and analysts expect it to again raise the repo rate by at least 25 basis points.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
RBI failed to convince govt on how to fight inflation
RBI failed to convince govt on how to fight inflation
ICICI Bank, 3 PSBs revise lending rates
ICICI Bank, 3 PSBs revise lending rates
RBI prefers smaller rate hikes: Source
RBI prefers smaller rate hikes: Source
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

As inflation bites, Britannia to cut pack sizes

As inflation bites, Britannia to cut pack sizes

RBI, US Fed Hike: Expect More Selling on Bourses

RBI, US Fed Hike: Expect More Selling on Bourses

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances