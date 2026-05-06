Why ServiceNow Sees India As A Major Growth Engine

ServiceNow is betting big on India, viewing it as a primary growth market driven by AI adoption and business transformation opportunities across various sectors.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points ServiceNow is experiencing significant growth in India and considers it a major growth engine.

The company is expanding into new sectors in India, including the public sector, leveraging AI to improve services.

ServiceNow's software is designed to be flexible and compliant with various regulations, including those in India.

Almost 20 per cent of ServiceNow's workforce is based in India, and this number is expected to increase.

AI is driving automation and creating new revenue opportunities, as demonstrated by ServiceNow's customer service transformation example.

ServiceNow, a leading AI platform for business transformation, is bullish about the opportunities in the Indian market, according to the company's President and Chief Product Officer Amit Zavery.

"If you look at how much we have grown in India, it's just quite amazing, to be honest. We are very, very happy about our progress," Zavery told PTI on the sidelines of Knowledge 2026, the company's annual conference, underway in Las Vegas from May 5 to 7.

"We are very bullish about the opportunities in India. We have a great team there and also a lot of great customers. We are expanding into new areas, including the public sector. For us, India is big and probably going to be the largest growth engine," he added.

ServiceNow's Investment in India

Zavery said ServiceNow has made a big investment in the product and engineering verticals in India.

On doing business with the government sector in India, Zavery said, "I think a good thing about the Indian government sector is they are very ambitious. They want to do a lot of things".

"They realise the value of AI. I think the AI Summit hosted by India clearly proved it. At that summit, I met ministers and many state and local officials. All the conversations were about how they use AI to improve services.

"They wanted to know how they use service technologies like ServiceNow to automate the business processes inside the organisation and help citizens," Zavery said.

The public sector comes with its own challenges, but also a lot of good opportunities, he pointed out.

Navigating Regulations and Market Strategy

Asked about ServiceNow's strategy to deal with a big market like India and the regulatory framework, he said, "If you look at our software, the way we build it, it is very flexible to deploy. So, the same software, with all the regulations, can be deployed in multiple ways".

"We run on public clouds. We run on the usual hyperscalers. We run on our own data centre...So, we give you the flexibility. That really helps a lot of customers."

"Our product has been made to be very compliant with the regulations. We have been doing that for many years. We had to do that for the US government. We are doing that with the European Union. There are a lot of data protection Acts... Similarly, in India, what they are asking for is not something unreasonable," Zavery said.

India's Growing Importance to ServiceNow

He said India is among the top markets for his company.

"India is probably one of the top five countries in the world now in terms of value to us, so we are in a very fast-growth environment there," the official said.

Almost 20 per cent of ServiceNow's workforce is based in India.

"It is only going upwards," he added.

The Impact of AI on Business and Jobs

The AI change is happening, irrespective of the country, he said.

What AI is doing is reducing the time you need humans to interact. Every customer or company will have to provide automated, faster resolution, Zavery added.

Jobs would have become automated irrespective of AI, due to the focus on improvement, he said, citing the example of a multinational conglomerate that designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture.

"They used to do customer service through humans. After moving it to more conversational, they started seeing a pattern where a lot of the questions people were asking were not just about pricing and delivery, but about things like how to design the customer's room.

"Suddenly, they realised there is a new revenue opportunity. So, they took all these human agents and made them designers. This is now generating USD 1.5 billion in new business," he said.