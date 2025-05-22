HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex tumbles 645 pts on global sell-off, rising US bond yields

Sensex tumbles 645 pts on global sell-off, rising US bond yields

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 22, 2025 16:28 IST

x

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 1 per cent on Thursday mirroring weak trends in global equities due to rising bond yields and US debt concerns.

Broker

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 644.64 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 80,951.99.

During the day, it dropped 1,106.71 points or 1.35 per cent to a low of 80,489.92.

 

The NSE Nifty tumbled 203.75 points or 0.82 per cent to 24,609.70.

From the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and Maruti were the biggest laggards.

IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and UltraTech Cement were the gainers.

"The key benchmark indices witnessed declines amid US fiscal concerns that the proposed budget bill could significantly increase the national debt, pushing US treasury yields higher due to tepid long-term bond demand.

"Adding to the pressure, a major credit rating agency's downgrade of the US credit outlook sparked broad-based selloffs across Asian markets," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.37 per cent to $64.02 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday after a day's breather.

They bought equities worth Rs 2,201.79 crore, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can AI Improve Customer Service At PSBs?
Can AI Improve Customer Service At PSBs?
Pakistan's Economy On Tenterhooks
Pakistan's Economy On Tenterhooks
Apple's India Plans Unfazed by US-China Tariff Truce
Apple's India Plans Unfazed by US-China Tariff Truce
60% resolution plans under IBC okayed in 3 years: IBBI
60% resolution plans under IBC okayed in 3 years: IBBI
Mid-tier IT firms outpaced larger peers' growth
Mid-tier IT firms outpaced larger peers' growth

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Healthiest Summer Vegetables

webstory image 2

Aditya Chopra's Finest Songs

webstory image 3

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

VIDEOS

Spotted: Anil Kapoor at Mumbai airport1:00

Spotted: Anil Kapoor at Mumbai airport

Terrorists trapped as gunfight breaks out with security forces in J-K's Kishtwar0:36

Terrorists trapped as gunfight breaks out with security...

Cannes: Aishwarya stuns in regal Indian look, flaunts sindoor like a queen2:35

Cannes: Aishwarya stuns in regal Indian look, flaunts...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD