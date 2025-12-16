Sensex tumbles 534 pts dragged by foreign fund outflows, weak global trends

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
December 16, 2025 16:14 IST

Benchmark Sensex tumbled 533.50 points and the broader Nifty declined to the 25,860 level on Tuesday as persistent foreign fund outflows, a weak rupee and sluggish global market trends dented investor sentiment.

Broker

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 533.50 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 84,679.86.

During the day, it dived 592.75 points or 0.69 per cent to 84,620.61.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 167.20 points or 0.64 per cent to 25,860.10.

 

Among Sensex firms, Axis Bank tanked the most by 5.03 per cent. Eternal, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were also among the laggards.

However, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended sharply lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. US markets ended in negative territory on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,468.32 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,792.25 crore, according to exchange data.

"Continued INR weakness to fresh record lows, driven by persistent FII outflows and subdued global sentiments, dragged domestic markets into negative territory," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.54 per cent to $59.63 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
